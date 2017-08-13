Officials investigating oil spill in suburban Detroit ditch

Environmental officials are investigating an oil spill that fouled a suburban Detroit drainage ditch and left residents complaining of a petroleum smell.

Ryan Schwarb of the Michigan Department of Environmental Quality says the spill reported Wednesday traveled about 1,000 feet down the Teske Drain in Clinton Township. Absorbent booms were placed in the waterway to collect the oil.

The Detroit News reports that officials with the Environmental Protection Agency said Friday that the type, size and source remained uncertain. The agency's employees were overseeing the cleanup.

Schwarb says the City of Fraser's Department of Public Works is reviewing its storm sewer system and is trying to track the discharge source.

Residents were advised not to pump surface water for lawn irrigation or other uses until the cleanup is complete.