WUOMFM

An old emergency manager order may block part of Flint's new city charter from taking effect

By 55 minutes ago
  • flint symbol
    Flint voters approved reinstating the city's ombudsman office as part of changes to the city charter.
    steve carmody / Michigan Radio

An edict from a former Flint emergency manager stands in the way of a plan to reinstate the city's ombudsman office.

Flint voters approved changes to their city charter in August.  The new city charter is scheduled to take effect in January. The changes include reinstating the city’s ombudsman office.   

But former emergency manager Micheal Brown eliminated the city’s internal government watchdog office.   The intent was to save money. 

The order prevents the office from being reinstated until a year after the end of state oversight. That hasn't happened yet.

“We can write the best charter in the world,” said John Cherry, vice chair of the Flint Charter Review Commission. “If it’s not followed...it really means nothing.”

This week, commissioners plan to ask the state board still overseeing Flint to overturn the old emergency manager order.

The final decision will be up to the state Treasury Department. 

Tags: 
flint charter
ombudsman

Related Content

Transparency, ethics main goals of Flint's new city charter proposal

By Feb 17, 2017
STEVE CARMODY / Michigan Radio

The City of Flint is considering changing its charter, which could change how city government operates, taxes and more. It could stiffen ethics rules and change other rules to make city hall more transparent.

The Flint Charter Review Commission is proposing the changes. Cleora Magee chairs that commission and she joined Stateside to discuss.

Rewriting Flint's city charter, more transparency and stiffer ethics rules

By Feb 6, 2017
Members of the Flint Charter Review Commission release a draft of their recommeded changes to the document.
steve carmody / Michigan Radio

Flint voters will decide later this year if they want to approve sweeping changes to their city charter.

In 2014, Flint voters approved setting up a special commission to study possible changes to the city’s charter. The charter’s been in place since 1974.

When this process started, Flint was under state receivership and being overseen by an emergency manager appointed by the governor. A state-appointed panel still oversees the city, but the mayor and city council are now in charge of the city's day-to-day affairs.