Opposition grows to GOP healthcare overhaul

Pressure’s growing on Michigan’s congressional Republicans who have to make a decision whether to support a healthcare overhaul that could be voted on next week.

AARP of Michigan says the proposed replacement to Obamacare would mean higher costs for older people.

“It is simply unacceptable,” said Paula Cunningham, state director of the AARP of Michigan. She says the proposed replacement for the Affordable Care Act would mean higher costs for older people.

“Do the math,” she said. “You know, what does that do to their income?”

Lisa Dedden Cooper is an analyst with AARP of Michigan. She says low-income people aged 50 to 64 years old would be priced out of insurance coverage.

“Who can afford $8,500 out of their $15,000-a-year income to purchase insurance?” Dedden said. “It just makes it such that that person will not be able to have insurance coverage.”

A study by the left-leaning Michigan League for Public Policy says the plan puts health coverage for 2.5 million people in Michigan at risk.

Republicans say the replacement plan is still a work in progress. It could come up for a vote next week.