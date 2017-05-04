Ora Hirsch Pescovitz named Oakland U's next president

Oakland University's Board of Trustees has named Ora Hirsch Pescovitz, M.D., as its seventh president, beginning July 1. She will succeed George W. Lynd, who is finishing a three-year term, according to the university.

Dr. Pescovitz served as the head of the University of Michigan's Health System from 2009 to 2014. Most recently she has been an executive at Eli Lilly. She has spent much of her professional career at universities as a widely published pediatric endocrinologist and researcher.

Pescovitz said her priorities as Oakland's president will include college affordability and student success.

"That includes four- and six-year graduation rates and student retention," said Pescovitz.

She said research excellence and experiential learning opportunities are also among her top goals.

"I see Oakland as a diamond in the rough," said Pescovitz. "And I think that it has the potential to be one of the most extraordinary institutions in the future."

According to the university, about 35% of its 20,000 students are the first in their families to attend college, and it has 108,000 alumni with 74% living in Michigan.