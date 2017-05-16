With over 400 courses in Michigan, disc golf is flying high

Stateside's conversation with Don Jensen, owner of Sweet Spot Disc Golf in Muskegon.

The game of disc golf is on the rise in Michigan. The relatively young sport, which began in California, follows the rules of traditional golf, but there's a twist. Instead of striving to smack dimpled balls into 4-inch holes, players hurl hard, flat discs into baskets.

Courses can be found all throughout the state, from metroparks in the southeast, all the way up to Copper Harbor in the U.P. Disc golf is especially popular in West Michigan, which has been dubbed the “Golf Coast” by Don Jensen.

Jensen of Sweet Spot Disc Golf spoke to Stateside about the sport’s growth across the state in recent years.

(Subscribe to the Stateside podcast on iTunes, Google Play, or with this RSS link)