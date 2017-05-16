WUOMFM
With over 400 courses in Michigan, disc golf is flying high

    In disc golf, players hurl discs toward baskets. The lower the number of tosses to reach a basket, the better a player's score.
    The chains in a disc golf basket serve as a backdrop so that the disc stays put if a player's toss is on target.
    The discs are harder, flatter, and smaller than regular frisbees.
    Don Jensen, owner of Sweet Spot Disc Golf in Muskegon, calls West Michigan the "golf coast" because of its abundance of great disc golf courses.
The game of disc golf is on the rise in Michigan. The relatively young sport, which began in California, follows the rules of traditional golf, but there's a twist. Instead of striving to smack dimpled balls into 4-inch holes, players hurl hard, flat discs into baskets.

Courses can be found all throughout the state, from metroparks in the southeast, all the way up to Copper Harbor in the U.P. Disc golf is especially popular in West Michigan, which has been dubbed the “Golf Coast” by Don Jensen.

Jensen of Sweet Spot Disc Golf  spoke to Stateside about the sport’s growth across the state in recent years.

Ann Arbor resident shares his love of footgolf

By Oct 1, 2015
Michigan Footgolf Club

A combination of soccer and golf, the new sport of footgolf is gaining popularity across the nation.

According to the American FootGolf League, there are more than 250 footgolf courses across the United States, with 25 courses right here in Michigan.

“I’ve been playing soccer my whole life, and I also enjoy golf so it was just a perfect fit,” says Jon Aron, president and founder of the Michigan FootGolf Club.

Is Michigan's declining golf industry market correction or something bigger?

By May 27, 2016
a golf ball and club
flickr user Krzysztof Urbanowicz / http://j.mp/1SPGCl0

Market forces have decided that Michigan has too many golf courses.

An article in the Detroit Free Press last month looked at the boom of golf courses in recent decades turning into "a painful bust," as the headline reads.  

More high schools switch to 8-man football as participation drops

By Nov 17, 2016
Powers North Central (red) and Battle Creek St. Philip battle in the 2015 8-man Football State Championship game. From 2009 to 2015, 44 schools in Michigan dropped 11-man football, while 8-man footballs schools went from 8 to 47.
Michigan High School Athletic Association

On Friday night, a football state championship will be on the line when Deckerville High School and Powers North Central square off. The game will be played in Greenville, which is just northeast of Grand Rapids, and for those in attendance it will seem like your average high school football game. Except that instead of 11 players on each side, there will only be eight.

A youth reporter takes you inside the huddle

By & Jai'Shaun Isom Aug 27, 2015
Reporter and Detroit Community High Student, Jai'shaun Isom.
Nicholas Williams

As summer fades into fall, another season of high school football is set to begin.

Jai'Shaun Isom is a Junior at Detroit Community High in Brightmoor.

He's spent most of the summer practicing with his team in northwest Detroit.

When he wasn't on the football field, he was in school, learning how to make this radio story:

 