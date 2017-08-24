WUOMFM

Palace of Auburn Hills to close in September

By 1 hour ago
  • The Palace of Auburn Hills
    In operation since 1988, the Palace of Auburn Hills has hosted three Pistons championship seasons and hundreds of major music performances.
    Kevin Ward / Flickr - http://j.mp/1SPGCl0

Another Detroit-area arena will close once the new Little Caesars Arena opens in September.

Palace Sports & Entertainment (PS&E) announced Thursday that a sold-out performance by Bob Seger and the Silver Bullets on September 23 will be the Palace’s final show.

It has been known since November that the Pistons will be joining the Detroit Red Wings at the Little Caesars Arena, and Thursday’s announcement comes after months of speculation about the future of the now former-home of the Detroit Pistons.

The decision was officially finalized last month when the Pistons formally signed the lease arrangement with the Detroit Red Wings. That lease merges PS&E and the Illitch family's Olympia Entertainment.

The Detroit Free Press adds that “the deal stipulated that the Palace may not compete with the new arena for event bookings, according to people familiar with the negotiations.”

The Palace, which opened in 1988, will reportedly be sold and transformed into a high-tech research park.

Little Caesars Arena is scheduled to open on September 12 with a performance by Kid Rock.

Tags: 
Palace of Auburn Hills
Little Caesars Arena

Related Content

Should $34.5 million of taxpayer money be used to reimburse billionaires for new stadium?

By Jul 10, 2017
Little Caesars Arena Construction site in downtown, with a Pistons banner
Tyler Scott / Michigan Radio

Can $34.5 million of public money be used to reimburse two billionaires building a sports arena? That’s what a federal lawsuit will try to answer.

Detroit City Council approves $34.5 million in bonds for Detroit Pistons to move into new arena

By Jun 20, 2017
An artists' vision of Little Caesars Arena.
Olympia Entertainment

The Detroit Pistons are one step closer to playing downtown again.

Despite backlash from some residents, Detroit city council has approved $34.5 million in bonds so the Pistons can move into the Little Caesars Arena downtown.

Some Detroiters are unhappy with the deal because the bonds are taxpayer funded with money originally intended for schools and parks. 

Council President Brenda Jones was one of two members to vote no on the bonds.

Federal judge won't step in now to block Detroit Pistons' move downtown

By & Jun 19, 2017
An artists' vision of Little Caesars Arena.
Olympia Entertainment

A federal judge has knocked down an initial effort to stop the Detroit Pistons from moving to a new downtown arena unless there’s a public vote on financing the project.

On Monday, U.S. District Judge Mark Goldsmith heard arguments in a federal lawsuit, filed by activists Robert Davis and D. Etta Wilcoxon. It alleges team owners and city officials didn't seek public approval before using public funds for the project, in violation of state law.

Detroiters should have a say on whether their school tax money gets used on sports stadiums

By Jul 12, 2017
Little Caesars Area being built in June of 2016.
Rick Briggs / Flickr - http://j.mp/1SPGCl0

Let me start out by saying that Robert Davis, usually referred to as a Highland Park activist, is a man easy to despise. He has won a reputation as a gadfly who is constantly filing lawsuits demanding transparency in government and attacking corruption.

Some see him as a crusading knight in shining armor and others as a relentless self-promoter trying to make a name and have us forget his past.