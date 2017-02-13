WUOMFM

Panel to look for answers after Michigan Unemployment Insurance Agency debacle

  • Michigan's Unemployment Insurance Agency (UIA) has wrongly accused tens of thousands of people of cheating on their unemployment claims.
A group of experts will try to figure out how a state computer glitch wrongly accused thousands of people of fraud.

 

Between October of 2013 and August of 2015, the agency’s processing system wrongfully accused tens of thousands of people of unemployment fraud. The agency had been almost exclusively relying on a computer program to determine unemployment fraud with very little human verification.

 

Wendy Block is with the Michigan Chamber of Commerce and on the workgroup. She said the agency had a “get the money out the door” mindset, and not scrutinizing the outcomes from the software may have been a step too far.

 

The agency has appropriately changed procedures in this regard,” she said. “But it is an important discussion to kind of learn what went wrong and how the system is working now that it’s been more rightsized.”

 

Now, bipartisan group of lawmakers, employer relations experts, and advocates for unemployment claimants will tackle the fraud issue and look into how things went so wrong.

 

But Republican Representative Joseph Graves, who is spearheading the group, said they also want to find other ways to improve the agency.

 

“This isn’t working for the taxpayers,” he said. “So we need to better understand what can they as a department do to make it work better for the taxpayers.”

 

Graves explained that they need to make sure the system works for both employers and employees.

 

“If the office reaches out to an employer and say, ‘Can you tell us is this so-and-so laid off, what’s the status, why should you be collecting unemployment?’ – that should be done in a timely manner. Not weeks later to find out there was fraud committed,” Graves said.  

 

Since the revelation of mass scale fraud accusations, the director of the agency has been reassigned and the agency agreed to a series of policy reforms to settle a federal lawsuit. Tens of thousands of computer-based accusations of fraud have been overturned and victims have been refunded a total of over $5 million.

State settles lawsuit over false unemployment fraud claims

By Feb 2, 2017
Justice statue
Michigan's Unemployment Insurance Agency has settled a lawsuit over an automated claims processing system that falsely accused tens of thousands of people of fraud.

Between October 2013 and August 2015, the system kicked out more than 50,000 potential fraud cases. An initial state review of those cases found a 93% error rate. 

A lawsuit filed on behalf of the United Auto Workers union, Sugar Law Center and several individuals accused of fraud was dismissed Thursday under an agreement between the state and the plaintiffs.

Caught in unemployment insurance "mess," Garden City man fined $25,000 for fraud he didn't commit

By Feb 2, 2017
Michigan's Unemployment Insurance Agency (UIA) has wrongly accused tens of thousands of people of cheating on their unemployment claims.
Michigan's Unemployment Insurance Agency (UIA) has wrongly accused tens of thousands of people of cheating on their unemployment claims. Then it began garnishing wages, and tax returns, often without the wrongly-accused person even knowing what he or she supposedly did.

The UIA's director has apologized for the errors. But the mistakes, pinned on a computer system, have had thunderous repercussions in homes all over Michigan.

State apologizes for fraud fiasco, wants to reduce penalties

By Jan 28, 2017
LANSING, Mich. (AP) - A state official who's conducting a wide-ranging review of Michigan's embattled unemployment benefits office is apologizing for the fiasco that led at least 20,000 people to be falsely accused of fraud.

Talent Investment Agency Director Wanda Stokes adds that lawmakers should consider reducing the country's highest financial penalties for unemployment fraud.

She told The Associated Press that people affected are angry and she is, too. She says their plight "shouldn't have happened."