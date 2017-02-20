WUOMFM
Related Program: 
Stateside

Parents’ 900 World War II love letters inspire playwright’s latest work

By 1 hour ago

Two young people kept their love alive throughout World War II with letters – hundreds of them.

David Kiley, an Ann Arbor writer and director, used his parents’ letters to write his new play, I’ll be Seeing You. He spoke to Stateside about the book and play he wrote based on those letters.

The book, Writing The War: Chronicles of a World War II Correspondent, collects the letters written by his father Charles and mother Billee during their courtship throughout World War II.

“My father was very private, and he said I could do anything I want to with them after he was gone,” Kiley said. “But it took my sister and I some years to edit them.”

The archive included nearly 900 letters, some handwritten, some typed and some printed on microfilm called Victory Mail, which was used by the military to make letters lighter to transport.

The correspondence was very personal, Kiley said, but sharing the story is a labor of love for him.

Kiley wrote, directed, and acts in the play. The story focuses primarily on the characters of his parents, Charles and Billee, but also includes two radio singers and a wartime radio announcer for context and texture.

In the play, Charles recounts the dramatic milestones of the war along with the quotidian.

“Did I tell you?” Charles wrote. “The water supply is not safe, so we are brushing our teeth with champagne.”

Kiley designed the play as a “pop-up” to play in short runs. All the proceeds will go to support Kiley’s theater review website, Encore Michigan.

“In any given time, about 75 to 80 active, professional theater companies [operate] around the state,” Kiley said. “And they just don’t get covered anymore.”

Kiley said he thinks the play reminds viewers of a time when America pulled together for one cause.

“I think we need some of that, and I think the audiences are looking for some of that too, I hope,” he said.

The play I'll be Seeing You premieres on February 24, 25, 26 at The Arthur Miller Theatre in Ann Arbor. 

A block of tickets will be given away to veterans for free. For more information, click here.

Listen the full conversation above.

(Subscribe to the Stateside podcast on iTunes, Google Play, or with this RSS link)

 

Tags: 
michigan theater
WWII
Michigan history

Related Content

Michigan became a state 180 years ago, ending the “arrogant encroachment of Ohio”

By Jan 26, 2017
Courtesy of the Michigan History Center/Archives of Michigan

Happy birthday, Michigan!

On Jan. 26, 1837, 180 years ago today, Michigan became the 26th state to join the union.

Before that could happen, there was some housekeeping to do, namely: to settle the fight between Michigan and Ohio over a narrow strip of land known as the Toledo Strip. The conflict is otherwise known as the "Toledo War."

State Archivist Mark Harvey from the Michigan History Center joined Stateside to look back at how the state of Michigan got started.

In the 2016 election, echoes of another tight race in Michigan

By Emma Winowiecki Nov 11, 2016
Jeremy Sorrells / Flickr, http://j.mp/1SPGCl0

The 2016 presidential election was one of the tightest in history, and nowhere is that more apparent than in Michigan.

According to the Michigan Secretary of State, Donald Trump won the state by only 13,107 votes. That’s a tiny .27 percent margin, the closest in state history.

When was the last time a race was so close in Michigan? Way back in 1940.  

Two friends try to clean up a cemetery, but run into trouble

By Kyle Norris Apr 15, 2016

7,100 bodies are buried at the former Eloise mental hospital in Westland, near Detroit. But you'd never guess that from walking around the property.

That’s because the cemetery, which was never meant to be a traditional cemetery, looks more like an empty field. But look down, and you'll discover rows and rows of cement markers the size of large bricks with numbers stamped into them.

“This person buried here is number 5,632,” says Felicia Sills, as she gets on her knees and gently traces her finger over each number.