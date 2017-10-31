WUOMFM

Part of Grand River Ave. in Lansing will be renamed "Cesar E. Chavez Ave."

  • Grand River Ave. street sign in Lansing, Michigan.
    New signs will go up in January.
    user Lovelac7 / wikimedia commons

A section of roadway in Lansing has been renamed after civil rights activist Cesar Chavez.

The Lansing State Journal reports that the city council approved the renaming Monday night of East Grand River beginning at Oakland to Washington and West Grand River beginning at Washington to Pine.

More from the Journal's Julie Garcia:
 

After much discussion, a public hearing and negotiations between council members and community members, East Grand River Avenue beginning at Oakland Avenue to Washington Avenue and West Grand River Avenue beginning at Washington Avenue to Pine Street has been officially changed to César E. Chávez Avenue.

Street signs for Cesar E. Chavez Avenue will not be placed until Jan. 1.

Paulo Gordillo led the effort and said that recognizing Chavez recognizes that "the Latino and Chicano community are alive and well."

A public hearing is planned to discuss whether "Historic" or "Honorary" Grand River Avenue signs will be placed below the official street name sign.

The council voted in 1994 to change the name of Grand Avenue to Cesar Chavez Avenue. Lansing residents later voted to reverse that decision.

