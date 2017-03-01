WUOMFM

Parts of Detroit, Hamtramck, and Highland Park on boil-water alert

By 10 minutes ago
  • Map shows areas affected by the boil-water alert
    City of Detroit

An equipment malfunction at a Great Lakes Water Authority plant has caused parts of Detroit, Hamtramck, and Highland Park to be placed on a boil-water alert.

Cheryl Porter, Chief Operating Officer at the GLWA, says the advisory is a precautionary measure.

"It's not likely that we had an issue but we wanted to be careful and cautious and issue [the advisory] just in case," Porter said.

She says the alert was put in place in response to a water pressure drop. A change in pressure can make pipe water susceptible to bacteria.

"Because we recognized that we saw a pressure drop in our system, we began our own communication and assessment of the situation," Porter said.

A press release from the Detroit Water and Sewage Department recommends all water be boiled for at least one minute before use.

The advisory is expected to last until Thursday afternoon.

great lakes water authority
detroit water and sewerage department

