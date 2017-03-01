Parts of Detroit, Hamtramck, and Highland Park on boil-water alert

An equipment malfunction at a Great Lakes Water Authority plant has caused parts of Detroit, Hamtramck, and Highland Park to be placed on a boil-water alert.

Cheryl Porter, Chief Operating Officer at the GLWA, says the advisory is a precautionary measure.

"It's not likely that we had an issue but we wanted to be careful and cautious and issue [the advisory] just in case," Porter said.

She says the alert was put in place in response to a water pressure drop. A change in pressure can make pipe water susceptible to bacteria.

"Because we recognized that we saw a pressure drop in our system, we began our own communication and assessment of the situation," Porter said.

A press release from the Detroit Water and Sewage Department recommends all water be boiled for at least one minute before use.

The advisory is expected to last until Thursday afternoon.