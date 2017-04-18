WUOMFM
Paying taxes motivates some to work harder. Others, not so much.

    Those who support government redistribution are more likely to be motivated by paying their taxes.
A question worth mulling over on this Tax Day: Does having to pay income taxes make you work harder? University of Michigan researchers have some new insight into the psychology of taxes, thanks to a new study.

Stateside’s Cynthia Canty spoke with one of the authors of the study, Scott Rick, an associate professor of marketing at the Ross School of Business. In discussing the study's findings, Scott explained how perspectives on government intervention and economic redistribution may affect feelings about paying taxes.

