PechaKucha night in Flint is a “TED talk for people with a short attention span”

Stateside's conversation with David Stanley, organizer of PechaKucha 20x20 in Flint.

You've heard of poetry slams, TED talks and the Moth. Now, we'll introduce you to PechaKucha 20x20, happening Thursday at Tenacity Brewing in Flint.

David Stanley, one of the organizers of the event, joined Stateside to explain what this presentation style is all about.

"A friend of mine best explained it as saying, 'It's a TED talk for people with a short attention span,'" Stanley said. "You put together a talk ... supported by 20 images, and every 20 seconds ... a new image comes up. So, 400 seconds. 20 images. Boom. You're done with your talk, and then I introduce the next person and they come up on stage."

The theme of the night is "Why Flint?" and Stanley has recruited "12 of the most innovative thinkers" he could find in the community to give their own answers to that question.

Listen to the full interview above to hear how PechaKucha originated from architects in Japan. You'll also hear about some of the speakers Stanley brought in for the show.

An example of PechaKucha from a Grand Rapids event in July 2016:



(Subscribe to the Stateside podcast on iTunes, Google Play, or with this RSS link)