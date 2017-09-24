WUOMFM

Pilot project to turn 80 Detroit renters into homeowners

By 31 minutes ago
  • An auction of foreclosed homes
    An auction of foreclosed homes
    Steve Carmody/Michigan Radio

Many homes that go into tax foreclosure in Detroit are owned by landlords. The renters are often booted out once the homes are sold at auction.  

In a pilot project, Detroit has bought 80 of these homes where tenants have expressed interest in becoming homeowners.  The city used right of first refusal for the purchases. That means the city can buy the properties before they go to auction, paying only the county and state portions of the taxes owing, but not the city portion. 

Ted Phillips is executive director of United Community Housing Coalition, which is partnering with Detroit.

"There's 80 tenants that we hope will be able to buy the homes that they're occupying for a portion of the taxes that their landlord failed to pay," says Phillips. "They're either going to basically buy directly from the city, or if they don't have sufficient funds, we will buy it and then sell to them for the cost of what it took to do that." 

Phillips says most of the houses were purchased by the city for about $5,000. That means a tenant could own the house outright after less than a year of monthly $500 payments. That's often about the same amount they were paying in rent.

The tenants were chosen based on factors like motivation and financial ability to maintain the home and pay the property taxes going forward.

City council could give final approval to the as soon as this week.
 

Tags: 
property tax foreclosure
tax foreclosure

Related Content

Court of Appeals rules against ACLU in Detroit tax foreclosure case

By & Catherine Shaffer Sep 22, 2017
Blogtrepreneur / https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0/

The Michigan Court of Appeals has ruled against plaintiffs in a discrimination lawsuit against Wayne County over tax foreclosures.

The ACLU filed the lawsuit on behalf of a group of Detroit homeowners. It alleges that cities in Wayne County failed to perform required property tax assessments for years, over-assessing homes and forcing homeowners into tax foreclosure. The plaintiffs argue that these actions violated the Fair Housing Act because they disproportionately affected African-American homeowners. 

Michigan will soon be out of "Hardest Hit" funds for homeowners facing foreclosure

By Sep 6, 2017
BasicGov / Flickr - http://bit.ly/1rFrzRK

Michigan's "Hardest Hit" program for homeowners is winding down.

Hardest Hit is the federal program to help people keep their homes after the Great Recession.

Mary Townley is vice president of Step Forward. That's the name of the state's Hardest Hit program.

She says Michigan has received $761 million from the federal government since late 2010.

A little more than half has gone to blight demolitions, and the rest to homeowners in distress.

Here we go again: Wayne County starts 2017 auction of tax-foreclosed properties

By Sep 4, 2017
Tax Foreclosures in Detroit
Kaye LaFond / Michigan Radio

Wayne County will put more than 6,000 properties up for auction online starting this week.

Tuesday kicks off the first round of bidding in the annual sale for the county’s property tax-foreclosed properties. It’s become something of a real estate bonanza in recent years, as the county has foreclosed on tens of thousands of homes since 2009 — and by one count, as many as one in four properties in the entire city of Detroit.

More Detroiters regain homes lost to tax foreclosure through "buy-back" program

By Aug 9, 2017
duggan with tapscott posing for cameras
Sarah Cwiek / Michigan Radio

In a ceremony at Detroit’s Northwest Activities Center on Wednesday, a small handful of Detroiters regained homes lost to property tax foreclosure.

The group of 60 was the second to complete the Detroit Land Bank’s “occupied buy-back” program. About 80 people completed the program last month.

The Detroit Land Bank now has close to 100,000 properties in its inventory, making it the largest property owner in the city. Around 4,000 of them are thought to be occupied.

Protesters to Wayne County treasurer: Put a temporary stop to "illegal" foreclosures

By Sep 1, 2017
Anti-foreclosure activists in front of Wayne County Treasurer Eric Sabree's home.
Sarah Cwiek / Michigan Radio

Anti-foreclosure protesters targeted Wayne County treasurer Eric Sabree where he lives—outside his Detroit home—on Thursday, calling for an end to “illegal” property tax foreclosures.

A report and lawsuit claims that Detroit over-assessed up to 85% of homes in the city from 2009-2015. That violates the Michigan state constitution, which caps local tax assessments at 50% of a property’s market value.

2015 Wayne County tax foreclosure auction ends, but a vicious cycle continues

By Oct 23, 2015
via Loveland Technologies

Bidding on this year’s glut of tax-foreclosed homes in Wayne County has wrapped up.

Final numbers aren't available yet. But the annual auction has become a real estate mega-event in recent years, as tax foreclosures have soared and flooded the market with delinquent properties.

At least 32,000 Wayne County properties likely headed to auction in the fall

By Jun 23, 2015
Charles & Adrienne Esseltine / Flickr

After months of outreach and efforts to avoid a massive foreclosure crisis, more than 32,000 Wayne County properties are still on track for the county’s annual property tax auction in the fall.

That’s 32,629 properties county-wide, according to the latest numbers from the Wayne County Treasurer’s office. 28,545 of those distressed properties are in Detroit, the heart of the delinquent property tax issues.