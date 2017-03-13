WUOMFM

Pipeline opponents pack meeting on Line 5 safety

By 15 hours ago
  • The red lines show where Enbridge's Line 5 crosses Lake Michigan.
    The red lines show where Enbridge's Line 5 crosses Lake Michigan.
    screenshot from Enbridge report to the state

It was standing room only at a relatively obscure state board meeting today.

The Michigan Pipeline Safety Advisory Board heard a presentation from the oil and gas company that owns Line 5 – an oil and gas pipeline that runs along the bottom of Lake Michigan near the Mackinac Bridge.

“This pipeline is in as good a condition as it was the day it was installed. Our corrosion prevention system is doing its job," Kurt Baraniecki, director for Integrity Programs for Enbridge, told the board. "Our monitoring efforts are effective.”

But an independent report prepared by former Dow engineer says Enbridge’s Line 5 shows signs of cracks in the coating and other potential problems.

Edward Timm spoke during the public comment portion of the board meeting.

“I believe that this pipe has some compromised metal in it in certain sections,” he said. “I believe that information needs to be fed to the people that are trying to do a fitness for service determination for this board.”

An Enbridge spokesman, Ryan Duffy said after the meeting that based on what they have read of Timm’s report, there is no new information.

“All those things that he brought up, those are things that we look at constantly and we study and we do integrity tests,” he said. “And all our tests have shown that the line is in good shape.”

Following the meeting, advisory board member Jennifer McKay said she still has concerns about coating loss on the pipes.

“It sounded from the presentation that they gave that they need a lot more investigative work to be done to ultimately determine what is causing the loss of coating, how it’s impacting the line and how they’re going to move forward in light of this information,” she said.

Governor Rick Snyder created the pipeline safety board to implement recommendations laid out in a state report that focused on the safety of Line 5.

The board is expected to review two pipeline reports in June. Those reports will look at the risks of keeping Line 5 open and alternatives to the pipeline.

Enbridge is a financial supporter of Michigan Radio.

Tags: 
enbridge

Related Content

A new report on Line 5 questions its safety

By Mar 9, 2017
Enbridge Energy's Line 5 oil and liquid natural gas pipelines run under Lake Michigan at the Straits of Mackinac.
Mark Brush / Michigan Radio

In a new report released today, the National Wildlife Federation took a look at data on currents in the Straits of Mackinac. That’s where Enbridge’s twin pipelines run along the bottom of Lake Michigan.

Mike Shriberg is the executive director of the Federation’s Great Lakes office.

“What this report shows is that there are additional stresses on this pipeline beyond what it was designed for," he says.

Keeping an eye on Michigan's hazardous liquid pipelines

By & Ryan Grimes Feb 21, 2017
In 2010, oil spilled into a creek near the Kalamazoo River from Enbridge Line 6b
Steve Carmody / Michigan Radio


It was April of 2010 when Enbridge Line 6b ruptured, spilling more than a million gallons of Canadian heavy crude oil into a creek near Kalamazoo.

It was the largest inland spill in United States history.

That spill gave Michiganders a very good reason to sit up and pay closer attention to the nearly 3,300 miles of hazardous liquid pipelines that weave through our state, particularly Enbridge Line 5, which runs in the Straits of Mackinac.

Enbridge document shows areas of Line 5 pipelines where protective coating could be missing

By Feb 17, 2017
Part of a map of the easternmost oil and natural gas liquid pipeline that shows areas of "coating delamination." The east line shows 11 such areas. The west line shows seven.
Enbridge document submitted to the EPA

An Enbridge work plan document shows areas where a protective coating around its twin oil pipelines running through Lake Michigan might be failing.

Enbridge posted the document on its website last fall. It shows 18 specific areas along the pipelines where there is “coating delamination.” The 64-year-old pipelines were installed with a coating around them to protect for corrosion.

Is Line 5 needed to heat the Upper Peninsula?

By Peter Payette Feb 14, 2017
Enbridge's Line 5 runs from Superior, Wisconsin to Sarnia, Ontario.
Enbridge

 

An environmental group in Traverse City is challenging the claim that Enbridge’s Line 5 is necessary to keep residents of the U.P. warm. 

The twin pipelines that run under the Straits of Mackinac deliver natural gas liquids that can be turned into propane.