P.J. Fleck heads to Minnesota, leaves WMU football program with questions

The Western Michigan University Broncos suffered their only loss of the season this week in the 2017 Cotton Bowl classic, but now there's more bad news for the university and its fans.

Head Coach P.J. Fleck is heading to the University of Minnesota to coach the Golden Gophers.

The decision comes three days after the Gophers' head coach was fired for mishandling an alleged sexual assault that involved some of his players.

Fleck led the Broncos to a 13-and-1 record this season and the first bowl game win in school history the season prior.

Kathy Beauregard, WMU’s athletic director, said Fleck led the football program where she wanted it to go.

“There is no doubt that when we hired Coach Fleck this is exactly where we wanted to be, regarding having a season that could’ve been and probably will be one of the most historic season in Bronco history,” Beauregard said.

Beauregard said she's not sure whether the rest of the coaching staff will remain, but says there is a national search underway for Fleck’s replacement.