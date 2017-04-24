WUOMFM
Related Program: 
Stateside

Police and communities of color try to build new understanding in mid-Michigan

By 45 minutes ago
  • A police officer with motorcycle.
    The MSU police now train in de-escalation tactics, one of the outcomes from last year's community session.
    mikefritcherphotograph / http://j.mp/1SPGCl0

 

The mistrust and misconceptions between police and the minority communities they serve can run both ways.

That's why the Michigan State University Police Department is hosting a communication session bringing together community leaders and citizens with police officers from all over mid-Michigan. 

The idea? To examine prejudices held by communities against police, and those held by police against members of minority communities.

Hear Stateside's conversation with MSU police sergeant Florene McGlothian-Taylor and Ken Ponds, a minister who served as chaplain at Starr Commonwealth's Albion campus for 40 years and is a trainer in racial healing.

(Subscribe to the Stateside podcast on iTunes, Google Play, or with this RSS link)

Tags: 
Michigan State University
east lansing
lansing police
community

Related Content

Through writing workshops, teens of all backgrounds aim to cut through difference

By Lynne Golodner Sep 19, 2016
Courtesy of Lynne Golodner

The Next Idea

I grew up in a suburb of Detroit and went to school where most of the kids looked like me. During the Jewish holidays, teachers didn't assign work because so many of us were absent. There might have been five or six African-American kids in my high school, and no one wore a hijab in public.

I’ve always been curious about the way other people live. My journey as a journalist and author and writing professor has taken me to find common ground in people different from me. I visited a mosque, attended a candlelight service in a Catholic church in Ireland, and spent a plane ride to Israel having a deep, powerful conversation with a Palestinian man going to see his family. As I developed my writing craft, I continued to seek out stories that showed the similarities in people, the beliefs we share, and the customs we have in common.

Michigan cities consider allowing residents age 12 and up to vote on spending decisions

By Sep 30, 2016
Participatory budgeting is "a democratic process in which residents directly decide how to spend part of a city's budget," Michelle Monsegur told us.
flickr user Costa Constantinides / http://j.mp/1SPGCl0

 


What if you were given a chance to vote on where your city spends its money?

There are many cities or wards doing exactly that. – people in the community annually choosing whether to spend money fixing sidewalks, paving streets, putting up an art installation, or maybe sprucing up a park.

It’s called "participatory budgeting." This week officials from the Cambridge, Massachusetts budget department are in Michigan talking with Ypsilanti and Ann Arbor officials about how it works.

Black-owned businesses band together to boost opportunity, culture in Grand Rapids

By Nov 17, 2016
Wealthy Street used to be a predominantly African American business district, but Robinson told us there are only two black-owned businesses there today.
flickr user Steven Depolo / http://j.mp/1SPGCl0

The Next Idea

One proven way to give local businesses a boost is by grouping them together and building a brand. Think Detroit’s Greektown or Corktown, or Little Italy and Chinatown in other cities.

Jamiel Robinson is working to make that happen for black-owned businesses in Grand Rapids.

Robinson is founder and curator of the group Grand Rapids Area Black Businesses.