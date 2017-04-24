Police and communities of color try to build new understanding in mid-Michigan

Stateside's conversation with MSU Police Sergeant Florene McGlothian-Taylor and minister Ken Ponds.

The mistrust and misconceptions between police and the minority communities they serve can run both ways.

That's why the Michigan State University Police Department is hosting a communication session bringing together community leaders and citizens with police officers from all over mid-Michigan.

The idea? To examine prejudices held by communities against police, and those held by police against members of minority communities.

Hear Stateside's conversation with MSU police sergeant Florene McGlothian-Taylor and Ken Ponds, a minister who served as chaplain at Starr Commonwealth's Albion campus for 40 years and is a trainer in racial healing.

