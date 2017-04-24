Police and communities of color try to build new understanding in mid-Michigan

The mistrust and misconceptions between police and the minority communities they serve can run both ways.
That's why the Michigan State University Police Department is hosting a communication session bringing together community leaders and citizens with police officers from all over mid-Michigan.
The idea? To examine prejudices held by communities against police, and those held by police against members of minority communities.
Hear Stateside's conversation with MSU police sergeant Florene McGlothian-Taylor and Ken Ponds, a minister who served as chaplain at Starr Commonwealth's Albion campus for 40 years and is a trainer in racial healing.
(Subscribe to the Stateside podcast on iTunes, Google Play, or with this RSS link)