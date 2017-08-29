Political consultants are getting into the “fake news” business

A conservative news website is busy pumping out stories on political candidates. The stories quickly take off on social media as people share them with friends and family.
But a closer look at the website, called Conservative Intel LLC of Grand Rapids, reveals it isn't a news operation at all.
The website is actually linked to political consultant John Yob. His companies made millions of dollars during the 2016 political campaigns.
It's all spelled out in a story by Detroit News political reporter Jonathan Oosting titled "Mich. GOP strategist's 'news' site touts clients."
Oosting joined Stateside today with Rick Pluta, Michigan Radio Lansing Bureau chief, to explain who Yob is and the significance of a site like this one that purports to be "news."
