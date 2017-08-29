WUOMFM
Political consultants are getting into the “fake news” business

The future of political consulting may include peddling fake news about your candidate.
A conservative news website is busy pumping out stories on political candidates. The stories quickly take off on social media as people share them with friends and family.

But a closer look at the website, called Conservative Intel LLC of Grand Rapids, reveals it isn't a news operation at all.

The website is actually linked to political consultant John Yob. His companies made millions of dollars during the 2016 political campaigns.

It's all spelled out in a story by Detroit News political reporter Jonathan Oosting​ titled "Mich. GOP strategist's 'news' site touts clients."

Oosting joined Stateside today with Rick Pluta, Michigan Radio Lansing Bureau chief, to explain who Yob is and the significance of a site like this one that purports to be "news."

