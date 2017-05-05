Political roundup: The battle over voting rights, and should 401(k)s replace teacher pensions?

Stateside's conversation with former Republican representative Joe Haveman, and Vicki Barnett, former Mayor of Farmington Hills and a former Democratic legislator.

Democrats in Lansing are seeking what they call a “Voting Bill of Rights.” That means no-reason absentee voting, early in-person voting, voter registration as late as 15 days before an election, and other things making it easier for people to vote.

Republicans have, in the past, offered bills for stricter voter identification laws.

That conflict was the first topic of the Stateside Friday roundup, with Joe Haveman, a former Republican state representative from Holland, and Vicki Barnett, the former Mayor of Farmington Hills and a former Democratic legislator.

Also on the agenda for our weekly discussion of state politics: the sticky wicket that is the Michigan Public School Employees Retirement System.

