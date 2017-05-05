WUOMFM
Political roundup: The battle over voting rights, and should 401(k)s replace teacher pensions?

By 1 hour ago
  • people in voting booths
    Democrats in Lansing hope to amend the state constitution to make voting easier for everyone.
    Paulette Parker / Michigan Radio

Democrats in Lansing are seeking what they call a “Voting Bill of Rights.” That means no-reason absentee voting, early in-person voting, voter registration as late as 15 days before an election, and other things making it easier for people to vote.

Republicans have, in the past, offered bills for stricter voter identification laws.

That conflict was the first topic of the Stateside Friday roundup, with Joe Haveman, a former Republican state representative from Holland, and Vicki Barnett, the former Mayor of Farmington Hills and a former Democratic legislator.

Also on the agenda for our weekly discussion of state politics: the sticky wicket that is the Michigan Public School Employees Retirement System.

Who wants to make absentee voting easier in Michigan?

By & Mar 20, 2017

The effort to allow any Michigan voter to request an absentee ballot may be close to critical mass in the state Senate. That’s as more Republicans are accepting the idea that anyone who wants to mail in or drop off their ballot should be allowed to without having to lie to do it.

11 Michigan charter school authorizers face suspension

By Jake Neher Aug 11, 2014
From a Detroit classroom
Sarah Hulett / Michigan Radio

​Michigan’s top education official says he might stop 11 charter school authorizers from opening new schools. 

State Superintendent Mike Flanagan says they would be able to continue to operate the charters they already oversee. It’s a reaction to a recent Detroit Free Press series that suggested conflicts of interest, a lack of transparency, and mixed academic results in Michigan charters.

Gary Naeyaert directs the Great Lakes Education Project – a lobbying group which advocates for charter schools. He says Flanagan did not evaluate the authorizers fairly before putting them on the list.

“To take all of the students of an authorizer’s portfolio and lump them all together and treat them as if they’re one big school building, that’s just not the way that it is out there,” Naeyaert said.

Some charter school critics say Superintendent Flanagan’s warning does not go far enough. They say bad charter schools and their authorizers should be shut down right away.