Stateside

Political roundup: Draft budget pulls from drinking water protections to make room for tax cuts

26 minutes ago
  • Michigan State Capitol
    The latest draft budget includes cuts to drinking water protections.
    Lester Graham / Michigan Radio

An increase in money for the private firm that's providing food for state prisoners and some cuts to water protection are a couple of the things making their way through the Michigan Legislature.

As we do every Friday, Stateside spoke with Ken Sikkema, senior policy fellow with Public Sector Consultants and the former Republican majority leader in the state Senate and Vicki Barnett, a former mayor of Farmington Hills and a former Democratic legislator in the House.

The Detroit Free Press reported the Florida-based prison food service provider Trinity Services Group was hit with nearly $2.5 million in contract penalties for inadequate staffing levels and other problems. A House budget subcommittee approved a $4 million increase for Trinity.

Sikkema explained that the increase sounded bad, but the contract is decent. It’s a three-year contract, with modest increases for inflation, and penalties if they don’t make certain metrics. The $4 million increase is due to inflation.

Barnett said that she didn’t see the value in using private contractors because there have been more problems since switching, like using corrections officers to serve food. She also noted that private contractors don’t buy from Michigan venders, so it costs local businesses money too.

House and Senate subcommittees approved budget proposals that cut Governor Rick Snyder’s proposed funding for the Department of Environmental Quality. One cut was nearly $15 million for addressing contaminated sites around the state, and another $2.6 million cut has been proposed from enforcement of the Safe Drinking Water Act, as it pertains to lead in drinking water.

This cut is a result of both the House and the Senate trying to find savings, Sikkema said. Given what happened in Flint, Sikkema thinks Republicans are in a difficult spot trying to defend cuts to drinking water protection.

“But they’re looking for money for a tax cut,” he said.

Barnett said they’ve found elevated levels of lead and copper in Birmingham and other Oakland County school districts, and said contaminated water is a problem throughout the state.

“I don’t know how the legislature can defend cost cutting in these particular programs,” she said.

For the full conversation, listen above. 

political roundup
budget cuts
tax cut

Related Content

Small Mich. city hopes water problems will soon be solved

By Virginia Gordan Jan 24, 2017
Steve Depolo / Flickr Creative Commons http://michrad.io/1LXrdJM

Rust-colored water that smells like rotten eggs has been coming out of some faucets in the city of Leslie since 2013, according to Leslie city manager Aaron Desentz.

And the city has delivered bottled water for three years to about 50 of its 750 water customers, at a cost of about $9,000, while it has searched for a solution to the problem.

"People do rely on the bottled water, typically for their drinking needs, if they're having these problems," said  Desentz.

This mom didn't know why her family was sick until she checked their water

By Jun 30, 2014
Mark Brush / Michigan Radio

 

It’s been called “the mother of all poisons.” You can't taste arsenic and you can’t smell it, which is why it’s been the poison of choice for centuries.

“During the Middle Ages it was called the succession powder,” says Jerome Nriagu, professor emeritus of public health at the University of Michigan.

“That’s the way people got rid of the kings and queens if they wanted to become the king or queen themselves,” he said.

Arsenic, in very high doses, can kill you.

But arsenic is a naturally occurring element and doctors and scientists like Nriagu are working hard to understand how arsenic affects us today.

A family experiences mysterious health problems

Renee Thompson and her family were sick for three years without having any idea why.

“My children and my husband all became very ill after we moved into the house we had in Ortonville,” she said.

At the time, Thompson had recently given birth to her third child, Danica.

“My son was six, and he started to have severe chest pains, while my older daughter had headaches,” Thompson said. “My husband had GI bleeding, and I had become very fatigued with headaches and skin problems.”

Listen to Thompson explain what her family experienced:

Here's how to test and treat your drinking water well for arsenic

By Jun 30, 2014
Sampling done from 1983 through 2003 shows where arsenic levels in groundwater are the highest in Michigan. Arsenic levels are in micrograms per liter.
Michigan DEQ

In some parts of the U.S., arsenic in the groundwater is just a natural part of the geology. Michigan is one of several states where elevated levels of arsenic in ground water can be found.

This map shows the counties where these elevated levels have been found, but experts caution, elevated arsenic levels in well water can be found just about anywhere in Michigan:

There was a big push to educate people about the dangers of arsenic poisoning around a decade ago, but in some places in Michigan, people still don't know much about it.

And in some other cases, people know about it, but choose to ignore it, for one reason or another.