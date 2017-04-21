Political roundup: Federal budget uncertainty hovers over potential state cuts

Stateside's conversation with Darci McConnell, president and CEO of McConnell Communications; and former state Senate Republican Majority Leader Ken Sikkema, who now serves as a senior policy fellow at Public Sector Consultants.

Michigan Republican legislators are divided when it comes to the budget.

The Detroit News reports the Senate Appropriations Subcommittee on Health and Human Services cut energy assistance and food aid in what’s known as “Heat and Eat.”

So far about $200 million face cuts from Governor Rick Snyder’s proposed budget. Senator Jim Marleau, who chairs the subcommittee, says he’s received marching orders from Senate Republican leaders in an attempt to cut the state income tax or pay down state debt.

