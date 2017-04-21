WUOMFM
Related Program: 
Stateside

Political roundup: Federal budget uncertainty hovers over potential state cuts

By 1 hour ago
  • Michigan state Capitol building
    Republicans in Lansing are working on slashing the budget proposed by Governor Rick Snyder.
    Lester Graham / Michigan Radio

Michigan Republican legislators are divided when it comes to the budget.

The Detroit News reports the Senate Appropriations Subcommittee on Health and Human Services cut energy assistance and food aid in what’s known as “Heat and Eat.”

So far about $200 million face cuts from Governor Rick Snyder’s proposed budget. Senator Jim Marleau, who chairs the subcommittee, says he’s received marching orders from Senate Republican leaders in an attempt to cut the state income tax or pay down state debt.

Ongoing state and federal budget negotiations were the topic of Stateside’s political roundup with Darci McConnell, president and CEO of McConnell Communications; and former state Senate Republican Majority Leader Ken Sikkema, who now serves as a senior policy fellow at Public Sector Consultants.

(Subscribe to the Stateside podcast on iTunes, Google Play, or with this RSS link)

Tags: 
2017 state budget
Rick Snyder

Related Content

Michigan's Speaker of the House goes down in a humiliating defeat, then gets vindictive

By Feb 23, 2017

I’m not often astonished by the things legislators do, especially since our politics have been afflicted by the disease of term limits, a condition that means virtually none of those in leadership positions have enough experience to properly do their jobs.

While one Democrat from the Upper Peninsula supported it, a dozen Republicans thumbed their noses at the Speaker and voted "no."

When I learned about this, I had to check to make sure the world was still spinning on its axis and I was actually awake.

Compromise on income tax cut plan just makes it worse

By Feb 22, 2017

Well, at first glance it might look like the legislature came to its senses yesterday, at least so far cutting the state income tax is concerned. Unfortunately, it didn’t.

The lawmakers did drop the infantile notion of completely getting rid of the state income tax. They also backed away from cutting it from the current 4.25 percent to 3.9 percent overnight. But they still want to make that cut – just gradually, over the next four years.

Political roundup: Income tax cuts, and why Michigan needs a hefty "rainy day" fund

By Feb 10, 2017
Two of the biggest topics of the week when it comes to Michigan politics involved the proposal to mandate employers to let workers earn paid sick time and the effort to put gerrymandering on the ballot in 2018.
Thetoad / Flickr - http://j.mp/1SPGCl0

Michigan Governor Rick Snyder released his budget proposal this week, and there's a lot of discussion about how the state's money will be spent, or not spent, in the upcoming year. 