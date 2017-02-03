WUOMFM
Political roundup: Gerrymandering, FOIA, how unemployment insurance debacle “feels like Flint"

This week, Republicans and Democrats in Lansing seem to agree that it’s time to expand the state’s open record laws to cover the governor and the Legislature. Michigan is one of only a couple states that don’t already require all lawmakers to be subject to Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) requests.

Credit MATTHILEO / FLICKR - HTTP://J.MP/1SPGCL0

Ken Sikkema, senior policy fellow at Public Sector Consultants and a former Republican legislative leader, along with Vicki Barnett, a former Democratic legislator, joined Stateside and said it might not be smooth sailing to the governor's desk. 

A similar bill didn't pass last year, because it didn't include an exemption for communications received from "constituents." Some lawmakers argued that if a constituent contacts a lawmaker about a particular issue, that communication should not be subject to FOIA. The "constituent" exemption, however, could create a potential loophole, as the definition of "constituent" is up for interpretation.

This same issue could again be in play now.

Listen to the full interview above to learn how likely it is we'll see FOIA legislation passed in Lansing, potential changes to gerrymandering in Michigan and why the recent unemployment insurance fraud debacle "feels like Flint."

Political roundup: Schuette and Flint, Trump and the EPA, MI GOP and the environment

By Jan 27, 2017
President Donald Trump continues to claim, despite a lack of proof, that there was widespread voter fraud in the 2016 election. Trump won the election, but lost the popular vote by nearly three million.
Gage Skidmore / Flickr - http://bit.ly/1rFrzRK

It's been a busy week in the world of politics. For instance: Michigan Attorney General Bill Schuette was accused of posturing, and President Donald Trump continues to stir things up in Washington.

Ken Sikkema, senior policy fellow at Public Sector Consultants and a former Republican legislative leader, along with Vicki Barnett, a former Democratic legislator, joined Stateside to break it all down. 

These lawmakers are pushing for more open records in Michigan

By Feb 1, 2017
Government records revealed under the Freedom of Information Act.
Lindsey Smith / Michigan Radio

Michigan and Louisiana are the only two states that don’t apply their public records laws to the legislature and the governor’s office. A bipartisan group of Michigan lawmakers have rolled out bills to change that.

Michigan is ranked among the worst states in the country when it comes to government ethics and access laws.

Will Michigan ever see something like a "Citizens' Nonpartisan Redistricting Commission"?

By Feb 1, 2017

Here are three examples of how messed-up and dysfunctional Michigan government has become.

First, last fall the Democrats had a candidate for state representative who had been convicted of eight felonies, charged with three more, and who had cost taxpayers nearly $100,000 thanks to a sexual harassment suit filed against him by an aide.


Gerrymandered voting districts are "breeding grounds for insane politicians"

By Jan 3, 2017
J. Albert Bowden II / Flickr - http://j.mp/1SPGCl0

In March of 1812, the Boston Gazette printed a political cartoon that showed the bizarre and twisted shape of a newly-redrawn election district.

The paper was responding to redistricting of the Massachusetts state Senate districts pushed through by Governor Elbridge Gerry. The redistricting certainly benefited the governor's Democratic-Republican Party.

Choosing your voters hurts democracy, author claims

By Jun 17, 2016

There's a new book out about gerrymandering, but it's so much more than that. 

And it's getting a lot of attention.

Caught in unemployment insurance "mess," Garden City man fined $25,000 for fraud he didn't commit

By Feb 2, 2017
Michigan's Unemployment Insurance Agency (UIA) has wrongly accused tens of thousands of people of cheating on their unemployment claims.
Bytemarks / Flickr - http://j.mp/1SPGCl0

Michigan's Unemployment Insurance Agency (UIA) has wrongly accused tens of thousands of people of cheating on their unemployment claims. Then it began garnishing wages, and tax returns, often without the wrongly-accused person even knowing what he or she supposedly did.

The UIA's director has apologized for the errors. But the mistakes, pinned on a computer system, have had thunderous repercussions in homes all over Michigan.

State settles lawsuit over false unemployment fraud claims

By 19 hours ago
Justice statue
Flickr user Jack / Creative Commons http://michrad.io/1LXrdJM

Michigan's Unemployment Insurance Agency has settled a lawsuit over an automated claims processing system that falsely accused tens of thousands of people of fraud.

Between October 2013 and August 2015, the system kicked out more than 50,000 potential fraud cases. An initial state review of those cases found a 93% error rate. 

A lawsuit filed on behalf of the United Auto Workers union, Sugar Law Center and several individuals accused of fraud was dismissed Thursday under an agreement between the state and the plaintiffs.