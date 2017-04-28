WUOMFM
Related Program: 
Stateside

Political roundup: Lawmakers send $100M to Flint, but lack legislation to avoid another crisis

By 32 minutes ago
  • Three years after the anniversary of Flint switching their water source over to the Flint River, which led to the water crisis, the Michigan Legislature has taken very little action to prevent a similar situation from happening elsewhere.
    Three years after the anniversary of Flint switching its water source over to the Flint River, which led to the water crisis, the Michigan Legislature has taken very little action to prevent a similar situation from happening elsewhere.
    Pkay Chelle / Flickr - http://j.mp/1SPGCl0

The weekly political roundup on Stateside tackles a few of the biggest stories of the week. Ken Sikkema, senior policy fellow at Public Sector Consultants and a former Republican legislative leader, along with Vicki Barnett, former mayor of Farmington Hills and a former Democratic legislator, joined the show to break it all down.

Earlier today, Stateside spoke with Sen. Arlan Meekhof, the Senate Majority Leader. So in the roundup this week, Barnett and Sikkema discuss how Meekhof doesn't think Michigan should have stricter regulations than the federal government when it comes to lead levels in water. 

They also discuss why, three years after the anniversary of Flint switching their water source over to the Flint River, the Michigan Legislature has taken very little action to prevent a similar situation from happening elsewhere. And why the sinkhole in Fraser could just be the tip of the iceberg when it comes to Michigan's neglected infrastructure.

Listen to the full interview above.  

(Subscribe to the Stateside podcast on iTunesGoogle Play, or with this RSS link)

Tags: 
political roundup
Flint water crisis
Fraser
Flint
sinkhole

Related Content

Political roundup: Police body cams, private email accounts spark debates about transparency

By Apr 14, 2017
A police officer wearing a body camera
https://www.flickr.com/photos/pennstatelive/32513699213

 


This week’s political roundup examines two instances of government trying to restrict access to information.

Ken Sikkema, Senior Policy Fellow at Public Sector Consultants and former Republican Majority Leader in the state Senate, and Darci McConnell, president & CEO of McConnell Communications, which consults for state Democratic causes and clients, joined Stateside to explain the issues.

Political roundup: Republicans look to cut regulation on concealed weapons, vaccinations

By Apr 7, 2017
According to Studley, the problem with Lansing's sanctuary city resolution is that it did not include a clear definition of what a sanctuary city and that it raised more questions than it answered.
Steve Carmody / Michigan Radio file photo

The Michigan legislature is considering a number of controversial bills on topics as diverse as concealed weapons and vaccinations.

Our political roundup duo joined Stateside today, as they do most Fridays, to break down the bills. That duo includes Vicki Barnett, former mayor of Farmington Hills and former Democratic legislator, and Ken Sikkema, senior policy fellow at Public Sector Consultants and former Republican majority leader in the state Senate.

All of Flint's water distribution centers will remain open, at least for another month

By 18 hours ago
People loading cases of bottled water into an SUV
steve carmody / Michigan Radio

All nine state water distribution sites will remain open for at least another month in Flint.

A settlement of a lawsuit gave the state the option to close two of the sites starting in May.

But Mission Flint spokeswoman Tiffany Brown says the number of people picking up cases of bottled water at each of the sites is still high enough to warrant keeping them open.

Brown says Flint residents would receive plenty of notice if the decision to close one or more the sites is made. 

Sen. Ananich of Flint still drinks bottled water, says, “I was lied to like everyone else"

By Apr 27, 2017
Sen. Jim Ananich at Stateside's live show in Flint: "Michigan should lead the way [in water quality standards]. We should have the best standards of anywhere in the country and other people should follow us and we should start that here in Flint."
Jodi Westrick / Michigan Radio

This week brought an important development in the future of Flint and its drinking water.

Mayor Karen Weaver says she wants Flint to return to a long-term agreement with the Detroit-based Great Lakes Water Authority. This reverses the plans to connect Flint to the new, competing Karegnondi Water Authority (KWA).

The Michigan Senate Minority Leader, Senator Jim Ananich, D-Flint, joined Stateside's live show in Flint last Saturday to talk about the state of the city and why something needs to be done about the water rates. 

Nixon adviser: You don’t make America great by undercutting the public good

By Apr 27, 2017
Lester Graham / Michigan Radio

Donald Trump was elected President by pledging to "Make America Great Again." 

Economist Marina von Neumann Whitman thinks the proposed Trump budget would deeply harm the very things that make our country great.

Lessenberry on the Flint water crisis anniversary and criminal justice reform

By & Apr 26, 2017
University of Michigan Professor Rosina Bierbaum says scandals like Flint's water crisis have eroded public trust in the safety of drinking water
Courtesy of Raiz Up

Three years ago this week, officials switched Flint's water source to the Flint River, sparking the water crisis there. The river wasn't properly treated, and began corroding lead water pipes, which then leached lead into the drinking water.

Senior News Analyst Jack Lessenberry talks to Michigan Radio Morning Edition host Doug Tribou about why it took the city so long to listen to residents' concerns. 

Deal made over Macomb sinkhole funding

By Apr 25, 2017
The sinkhole in Macomb County.
Bryce Huffman / Michigan Radio

Fraser, Michigan will finally get funding for a sinkhole that opened up in a residential neighborhood last Christmas.

Lawmakers have been at odds over whether to give Macomb County a grant or a loan.

Now the Michigan Department of Transportation has agreed to send the money to make the necessary repairs.

“We are very happy for Macomb County that everybody came together and came to a resolution on this,” said State Rep. Jeff Yaroch, R-Richmond. “It was very reasonable for the state to help in this, which is a state of emergency.”