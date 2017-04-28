Political roundup: Lawmakers send $100M to Flint, but lack legislation to avoid another crisis

Stateside's conversation with Ken Sikkema, senior policy fellow at Public Sector Consultants and a former Republican legislative leader, and Vicki Barnett, the former mayor of Farmington Hills and a former Democratic legislator.

Earlier today, Stateside spoke with Sen. Arlan Meekhof, the Senate Majority Leader. So in the roundup this week, Barnett and Sikkema discuss how Meekhof doesn't think Michigan should have stricter regulations than the federal government when it comes to lead levels in water.

They also discuss why, three years after the anniversary of Flint switching their water source over to the Flint River, the Michigan Legislature has taken very little action to prevent a similar situation from happening elsewhere. And why the sinkhole in Fraser could just be the tip of the iceberg when it comes to Michigan's neglected infrastructure.

