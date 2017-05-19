WUOMFM
Political roundup: An ugly revenue projection, teacher pensions, and GOP reversal on regulations

    Republicans in Lansing are pushing a bill that would favor federal regulations over state regulations.
    Michigan Municipal League

The State of Michigan received some good news and some bad news this week. Projections show income tax revenue over the next couple of years will likely be less than expected: around $300 million less for the state’s general fund.

But the sales tax-based School Aid Fund is projected to bring in more than expected – about $340 million more.

On Stateside’s political roundup, Ken Sikkema, senior policy fellow with Public Sector Consultants, and Vicki Barnett, a former mayor of Farmington Hills, discussed the state’s shifting fiscal future.

Other topics of discussion included the continuing debate over Michigan’s teacher pension program, and a Republican-backed bill that would favor federal regulations over state regulations. Listen above.

