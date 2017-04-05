WUOMFM

Popular overlook closed at Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore

  Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore
    Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore
    Rhonda Noren / Flickr, http://j.mp/1SPGCl0

A popular overlook at Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore in Michigan's Upper Peninsula is closed after a viewing platform slid about 100 feet down the face of a sand dune.

The park recently announced the closure at Log Slide Overlook, saying heavy snow, ice, and sand deposits at the site - as well as erosion - were to blame.

The overlook located west of Grand Marais offers a view from atop the Grand Sable Dunes.

Plans call for moving the overlook's walkway back from the edge of the dunes and rebuilding the viewing platform if major erosion doesn't take place.

Log Slide Overlook sits about 175 feet above Lake Superior. It's named for a wooden chute that logging companies formerly used to slide logs down the sand dune.

Pictured Rocks
Upper Peninsula

