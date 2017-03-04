Pres. Trump's supporters & critics rally in Michigan

Supporters and critics of President Donald Trump held dueling rallies at the State Capitol today.

As part of the so-called “March 4 Trump” events taking place across Michigan, Trump fans gathered to hear speeches and show their support for the president.

President Trump has been in office for a little over a month and a half. But the supporters who gathered on the lawn of the Capital want him to know they think he is already doing a good job.

“He is not politics as usual, but there’s some folks that like politics as usual, and I find it refreshing that he’s going – pushing forward, focused on what he was elected to go off and do,” Republican State Sen. Patrick Colbeck told the crowd on the state capitol lawn.

But there were also protests. Critics of Trump held signs and chanted against the Trump supporters before breaking off to hold their own rally on a different side of the Capitol.

Cindy Lehmkuhle was at the protest. She held a sign that said, ‘I am somebody and somebody’s gotta do something.’

“Well it’s more than an anti-Trump protest,” says Lehmkuhle, “It’s more of pro of American values protest to me. I’m trying to do my part to stand up for rights of citizens.”

The Michigan Progressive Summit was also held in Lansing today. Longtime activists and political newcomers gathered to talk strategy, hold group sessions, and listen to speakers about the progressive movement.