President may come bearing good news for auto industry

  • Reporters getting a closer look at the Chevy Bolt concept.
    The Chevy Bolt, an electric car getting up to 238 miles on a single charge
    Mark Brush / Michigan Radio

President Donald Trump is scheduled to appear at the American Center for Mobility in Ypsilanti on Wednesday.  The center is a federally-designed testing site for autonomous cars.

While there, Trump could announce a new policy to relax fuel economy regulations on the auto industry. 

Automakers have asked to be let off the hook for fuel economy regulations that take effect between 2022 and 2025, and it appears the President plans to do just that. 

The regulations would require average real-world fuel economy of about 35 miles per gallon.  The strict standard is part of the Obama administration's efforts to address the growing threat of global warming caused by emissions of carbon dioxide from human activity.

Automakers say the regulations would hurt sales by making cars too costly, which would result in fewer jobs in the industry. 

But relaxing the regulation may not give the industry the relief wants. California has a waiver from the federal government to set its own stricter standard. Thirteen states and the District of Columbia have already adopted California's regulations, and three more are in the process of doing so.

The administration may try to revoke that waiver, and court battles over the issue are likely.

Fuel efficient cars best way for individuals in US to fight climate change, study says

By Virginia Gordan Feb 17, 2016
Doug Kerr / flickr creative commons http://michrad.io/1LXrdJM

If you want to help reduce greenhouse gases - without a major change in life style, the best single action is to drive a more fuel efficient car.

According to a new study by researchers at the University of Michigan Transportation Research Institute,  if every American were to drive a car that gets 31 mpg, instead of the current average of 21.4 mpg, total U.S. carbon emissions would drop by 5 percent.  Driving a vehicle that gets 56 mpg would mean a 10 percent drop.

Did you know your car's fuel economy was determined in Ann Arbor?

By Nov 11, 2014
Tailpipe Exhaust
Flickr user JT

Americans care more about fuel economy than ever before, but did you know that the EPA does their MPG testing at their laboratory in Ann Arbor?

The EPA's Office of Transportation and Air Quality is located on Plymouth Road and employs 450 workers. It was created in 1970  for its close distance to the "Big Three." 

But cars aren't the only vehicle subject to MPG testing. From weed whackers to ocean vessels, anything with a motor must meet the EPA's standards.

With so many vehicles being released the lab doesn't have time to check all of them individually. Instead, the dealers themselves test their own vehicles and are subject to audits to make sure their own results can be matched when tested in the Ann Arbor lab.

Chris Grundler, director of the EPA's Office of Transportation and Air Quality, understands their work's importance.

The office is in charge of setting the standards along with enforcing them. Their testing is done not only to protect the environment, but to make sure consumers receive the quality advertised to them when investing in a new vehicle.

You can listen to our conversation with Grundler below.


Government's 2025 fuel economy standard could cost nation a million jobs

By Sep 22, 2016
JBleeker / Creative Commons

The Center for Automotive Research says the federal government's plan to impose a 54.5 fuel economy standard by 2025 is likely to result in significant job losses, if gasoline prices remain roughly the same as they are today.

The standard will require automakers to install increasingly sophisticated and expensive technology in new cars.  CAR says consumers won't be able to offset that higher cost through lower prices at the pump.