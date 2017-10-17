WUOMFM
PREVIEW: Roustabout Theatre Troupe’s “Dolly,” a creepy, old-time radio play

  • Roustabout Theatre Troupe
    Members of the Roustabout Theatre Troupe are bringing four original radio plays to life in Livonia this month.
    Mercedes Mejia / Michigan Radio

Scary, mysterious radio dramas – there’s just something about hearing a creepy story with all the sound effects and the trembling voices, forcing your imagination to go places you might not want it to go.

The Roustabout Theatre Troupe seems to agree. On Saturday, Oct. 21 at Livonia’s Trinity House Theatre, the troupe’s Dark Ride Radio Hour will bring four original radio plays to life –  and death. I mean, this is Halloween, right?

The group stopped by our studios to perform an excerpt of one of their stories called "Dolly." A little warning: this one might not be for those of you who are easily creeped out. 

Listen above. 

