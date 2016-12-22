WUOMFM

Prison guard faces charges tied to inmate's death

By 1 hour ago
  • Prison bars
    powelli / Creative Commons http://j.mp/1SPGCl0

A former Michigan prison guard is facing charges stemming from the death of an inmate at the Women's Huron Valley Correctional Facility in Pittsfield Township.

Janika Edmond committed suicide after she was left unsupervised in a shower at the prison last year.

The 25-year-old allegedly told guard Dianna Callahan that she was going to kill herself and asked to be placed in a protective restraint.

Callahan has been accused of ignoring the request and making a joke about Edmond's suicide threats before leaving her alone in a shower. Edmond apparently used her bra to hang herself a short time later.

The state Department of Corrections fired Callahan in March after an internal investigation. Another guard was also fired, but is not currently facing any charges.

Callahan was arraigned on charges of involuntary manslaughter and willful neglect of duty earlier this week.

According the Washtenaw County prosecutor's office, "The complaint alleges that the defendant, who was a corrections officer, was grossly negligent in failing, in violation of MDOC policy, to perform a legal duty to timely and properly respond to a threat of suicide made to her by Janika Edmond, and that failure caused the death of Janika Edmond."

An investigation into the incidents surrounding Edmond's death is ongoing.

Tags: 
michigan department of corrections
washtenaw county

Related Content

Criminal investigation reveals new details in inmate's death

By Jul 20, 2016
"If the prosecutors were picking one person and saying, this is the rare one, that would be very different. But they're picking 250 people and saying, they're all rare, without exercising the discretion," Labelle said.
flickr user Thomas Hawk / http://j.mp/1SPGCl0

Janika Edmond was found lying in the prison shower with her bra wrapped around her neck.  

On November 2, 2015, the 25-year-old inmate at the Women’s Huron Valley Correctional Facility apparently tried to hang herself by attaching her bra to the shower head, but the bra broke and Edmond fell to the floor, landing on the back of her head.

She was rushed to the hospital, where she was eventually pronounced brain dead and, days later, taken off life support.

Inmates: officer tactics escalated peaceful protest at Kinross

By Oct 4, 2016
Shayan Sanyal / http://michrad.io/1LXrdJM

Last month on Sept. 10, there was an incident at the Kinross Correctional Facility. It started with a peaceful demonstration by prisoners and ended with a fire, smashed windows, and other vandalism. 250 inmates were moved to higher security prisons.

Judge: Federal lawsuit over Ramadan prison food can proceed

By Bryce Huffman Sep 22, 2016
Prison bars
powelli / Creative Commons http://j.mp/1SPGCl0

A judge is allowing a lawsuit filed in Flint federal court by some Michigan Muslim inmates to go forward.

Four inmates claim they received meals during Ramadan that weren't in accordance with the Islamic holiday, in violation of their civil rights. The meals were also under the typical number of calories for inmates.

During the month-long holiday Ramadan, Muslims are supposed to fast during the day, and eat food or drink water only after sundown.

Chris Gautz is with the Michigan Department of Corrections. He says MDOC dietitians design prison meals.

150 Michigan inmates moved after protest, damage at prison

By Sep 11, 2016
steve carmody / Michigan Radio

KINCHELOE, Mich. (AP) - Michigan correctional officials say about 150 inmates have been moved from an Upper Peninsula prison to other prisons after a protest that led to damage in housing units.

  Officials said in a statement the Saturday morning protest started peacefully, with about 400 prisoners marching in the yard of Kinross Correctional Facility. The protests were intended to coincide with the 45th anniversary of an inmates' rebellion at the Attica prison in western New York that left 32 inmates and 11 workers dead.

Inmate mistakenly released from Oakland County Jail

By Aug 25, 2016
Michigan Department of Corrections

Update 5:30 p.m.:

The Michigan Department of Corrections says Johnny Rodgers is back in custody following an arrest this afternoon.

Original post 3:35 p.m.:

The search is on for a convicted felon who was mistakenly released from a suburban Detroit jail on Wednesday evening.

Johnny Rodgers is serving a seven- to 15-year sentence for assault with intent to commit murder, armed robbery and felony firearms charges in Wayne County.