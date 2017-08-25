WUOMFM

Prison worker says he was fired for refusing to serve rotten potatoes

By 1 hour ago

Credit flickr user Thomas Hawk / http://j.mp/1SPGCl0

A former prison food services worker says he was fired because he would not serve rotten potatoes to inmates. Steve Pine worked at the Kinross Correctional Facility in the Upper Peninsula until this past weekend. He was employed by Trinity Services Group, a private contractor that provides food services to state prisons.

Pine tells The Detroit Free Press that he refused an order to have inmates sort through the potatoes. He was afraid that would lead a disturbance like one that occurred at the prison last September. 

A spokesman for the Michigan Department of Corrections says complaining about food in front of inmates can create a security risk.

“Instances like this that could be dealt with one way, if they’re dealt with in an improper way they can lead to serious and sometimes grave  consequences in our facilities," said Chris Gautz.

He says the department monitors how well vendors comply with state contracts.

“In this case, you know, we’re just going to continue to work with Trinity and make sure that they understand what’s acceptable and what’s not,” Gautz said.

Gautz says the potatoes were never served to inmates. There have been multiple issues with food quality and staffing since Michigan privatized prison food services in 2012. 

 

Tags: 
Prison food services

Related Content

Union wants to stop Michigan's new prison food contract

By Rebecca Kruth Jul 14, 2015
Jackson State Prison
STEVE CARMODY

Michigan AFSCME Council 25 says it will challenge the state's new prison food contract with Trinity Services Group.

The state announced the deal with the private Florida-based company Monday after ending ties with Aramark over months of complaints. 

Nick Ciaramitaro, legislative director for AFSCME Council 25, said handing the contract over without first opening it up to other bidders is unlawful.

"We're simply exchanging one private vendor for another with no evidence that things are going to improve," Ciaramitaro said.

Michigan ends Aramark contract after months of constant complaints

By Jul 13, 2015
Aramark uniforms delivery truck, Westland Michigan
Dwight Burdette / http://michrad.io/1LXrdJM


After 19 months of maggoty food, traces of rodents, workers engaging in sex acts with inmates, and much more, the state of Michigan today has terminated its contract with Aramark to feed prison inmates.

The Detroit News’ Chad Livengood tells us that each side has said this decision was the result of a mutual agreement.

Lawmakers call for health departments to inspect prison kitchens

By Jun 24, 2015
Kevin Rosseel / morguefile

Republican and Democratic lawmakers at the state Capitol say it’s time for prison kitchens to be inspected by local health agencies. That’s after the most recent instance of maggots found in a corrections food service facility.

  

Prison kitchens are exempt from local health inspections. 

Inmates blast Aramark, Kent County sheriff for food poisoning incidents

By Feb 27, 2015
Jack Amick / Creative Commons

A handful of former inmates at the Kent County jail are suing the sheriff and food service provider Aramark.

The case stems from a food-borne illness. One afternoon, in April 2012, at least a couple hundred inmates at the Kent County Jail got really sick. The culprit? Bad chicken tacos.

Court documents say they suffered pain, cramps, diarrhea and “long-term adverse health consequences” that’s weren’t detailed.