Probable cause hearing Monday for 4 Flint water crisis defendants

Attorneys for four Flint water crisis defendants are scheduled to be in court Monday.

A probable cause hearing is scheduled in 67th District Court for former emergency managers Gerald Ambrose and Darnell Earley, as well as two former Flint city employees.

The four are facing charges including neglect of duty in office and False Pretense.

Previous hearings have focused on defense attorneys getting information from prosecutors.

In all, 15 current and former state and city officials have been criminally charged in connection with the Flint water crisis. Two are cooperating with prosecutors in exchange for lesser punishment.