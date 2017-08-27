WUOMFM

Program to help at-risk homeowners winding down in Michigan

By
  • MSHDA exec. dir. Earl Poleski is traveling the state to promote the Step Forward Michigan program.
    MSHDA exec. dir. Earl Poleski is traveling the state to promote the Step Forward Michigan program.
    Steve Carmody / Michigan Radio

Michiganders struggling to pay their property taxes, home mortgage, or condo fees can get help from the state, but for not much longer.

Nearly 35,000 Michiganders have qualified for loans through the Step Forward Michigan program since 2010. But there’s only about $40 million left through the federally funded program.

Earl Poleski is the executive director of the Michigan State Housing Development Authority. He says people suffering a hardship, like a job layoff or large medical bills, qualify for the program.

“If you have experienced one of those, you may be eligible for an interest-free loan of up to $30,000 to get caught up on your property taxes, mortgage or condo fee payments,” says Poleski. “If you stay in your home, the loan is forgiven.  You don’t have to pay it back.”

Officials say since 2010, about 10% of people who qualified for the loans ended up losing their homes anyway. 

Too many low income renters, too few homeowners could hurt Detroit

By Mar 20, 2017
A neighborhood in Detroit
Jodi Westrick / Michigan Radio

Detroit has more renters than homeowners for the first time in 50 years, and according to a recent report, this could be a bad thing.

The Detroit Future City report from earlier this month notes that the high number of foreclosures and overall population loss contributed to this.

Anika Goss-Foster, the director of the DFC office, thinks the real issue is the high number of low-income renters.

“It creates all kinds of other multi-layered issues for families that prevents them from thriving and prevents neighborhoods from stabilizing in Detroit,” she said.

Tax foreclosures keep Detroit neighborhoods from enjoying greater downtown's revival

By Feb 28, 2017
Lester Graham / Michigan Radio

Downtown Detroit is in a revival, but neighborhoods across the city are still declining. One of the reasons is the onslaught of tax foreclosures.  Those foreclosure mean more vacant houses. Soon the homes are stripped by scrappers, and the destruction can affect the whole block.

Ulysses Jones drove me around his neighborhood, MorningSide, on Detroit’s east side. He’s with a community organization also called MorningSide.

The foreclosure crisis is finally over

By Oct 13, 2016
House Foreclosure
Steve Carmody / Michigan Radio

At long last, the foreclosure crisis is over.

That's according to Daryn Blumquist, Senior Vice President of Attom Data Solutions.  Blumquist says in Michigan, September saw the lowest foreclosure activity since December, 2005. 

Foreclosure activity plummeted 41% from September of 2015.

Bank foreclosures are also no longer being delayed due to a backlog. Blumquist says taking a long time to foreclose caused unintended problems for neighborhoods.