WUOMFM
Related Program: 
Stateside

Program lets Michigan students play role in International Space Station research

By 8 minutes ago
  • international space station
    A Michigan-based program called Orion's Quest is helping turn school kids into research scientists with the International Space Station.
    NASA's Marshall Space Flight Center Follow / Flickr - http://j.mp/1SPGCl0

School kids in the 1960s thought it was super cool if they could watch a space shuttle launch on one a TV rolled into their classroom on a cart.

But today, school kids do a lot more than just watch a shuttle launch. They can play an actual role in research being done aboard the International Space Station from their own classroom.

It’s all because of a Michigan-based program called Orion’s Quest.

Terry McCormick is one of the Michigan teachers whose students are taking part in real life science missions here on the ground.

Listen to the full interview above to hear more about how school kids are contributing to the research taking place on the International Space Station.  Plus, we ask 7th grade student Meera Manek what she thinks about the program. 

(Subscribe to the Stateside podcast on iTunesGoogle Play, or with this RSS link)

Tags: 
STEM
space shuttle

Related Content

Program breaks down gender norms, empowers girls to be the future of STEM industry

By Nov 10, 2016
The STEMinista Project is active in Southeast Michigan right now, but Matthews told us it's getting a lot of national attention and she could easily see its reach expanding.
Texas A&M University-Commerce Marketing Communications Photography / http://j.mp/1SPGCl0

The Next Idea

It’s clear that Michigan’s economic future depends on turning out graduates who are strong in STEM skills - science, technology, engineering and math.

Attracting and keeping girls in STEM fields is the mission of The STEMinista Project, founded by Michigan Science Center chief executive officer and president, Dr. Tonya Matthews.

Why the arts are as important as STEM in early education

By Mar 17, 2015
Steve Carmody / Michigan Radio

Recently, industrial designer Jeff DeBoer wrote an essay for The Next Idea raising the idea of making Michigan "the design Mecca of the world."

And he believes the key to that is to make art as important as the science, technology, engineering and math classes currently occupying much of the nation's attention.

One man’s plan to turn Detroit students into a driving force in the tech industry

By Ryan Grimes Jul 28, 2016
Thomas Phillips presenting his plan for the Aspire Tech Bus at the Hack the Central District Cultural Innovation Conference in Seattle last month.
screengrab

The Next Idea

Over and over again, we've heard that tech jobs in Michigan are going unfilled.

We've heard that there just aren't enough students graduating with the tech know-how employers want, and that students in Detroit just don't get many of the same opportunities as kids from other school districts.

Thomas Phillips thinks he's hit on a way to help solve these problems, and he's calling it the Aspire Tech Bus.

Fifty years ago, a Grand Rapids astronaut died in Apollo 1 disaster that changed NASA forever

By Jan 27, 2017
Roger Chafee in May 1965 at a console in NASA’s Mission Operations Control Room in the Mission Control Center (MCC) in Houston during a Gemini simulation.
The Grand Rapids Public Museum and City Archives, Roger B. Chaffee Collection

Today marks 50 years since NASA faced one of the organization's biggest setbacks. On Jan. 27, 1967, a fire during a preflight test for Apollo 1 killed the three astronauts on board.

One of the crew members was Grand Rapids native Roger B. Chaffee.

Glen Swanson, a former NASA historian and current visiting instructor in the Department of Physics at Grand Valley State University, joined Stateside to look back at Chaffee's life and death, and how the Apollo 1 disaster changed NASA.

Michigan woman is a finalist for a one-way trip to Mars

By Feb 19, 2015
NASA

A Michigan native is vying for a one-way ticket to a very unusual destination. 

Laura Smith-Velazquez is one of 100 finalists from across the globe trying to be a part of a mission to begin colonizing Mars. 

Andrew Krietz of MLive reports:

Michigan astronaut: "I have many mixed emotions"

By Jul 8, 2011
User GovWin / Flickr

The Detroit Free Press profiled Jerry Linenger today, a former mission specialist for the shuttle Discovery, who talked about his mixed emotions regarding today's final shuttle launch.

From the article: