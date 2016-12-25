Project aims to revitalize historic fort complex in Detroit

DETROIT (AP) - A strategic planning and cultural engagement project is seeking to revitalize Historic Fort Wayne in southwest Detroit.

The National Park Foundation and the National Park Service Midwest Region is working with city officials to improve recreational and cultural opportunities at the site that features a former military fort.

The Kresge Foundation has awarded a $265,000 grant for the two-year project.

An advisory group of public, private, and nonprofit stakeholders is expected to guide the planning process.

The fort was built between 1842 and 1851. More than 30 buildings are part of the complex along the Detroit River. The site is on the federal National Register of Historic Places.

The grounds also contain a Native American burial site dating back more than 1,000 years.