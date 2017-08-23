WUOMFM

Prosecutor to appeal decision striking down former lawmaker’s plea deal

Wayne County’s prosecutor has until Monday to appeal a court ruling that allows a former state lawmaker to run for the Detroit City Council.

Former Senator Virgil Smith promised not to run for anything for five years as part of a plea deal.

Smith pleaded guilty to shooting his ex-wife’s car. A judge threw out part of the plea deal that said Smith can’t run for anything while he’s on probation.

The judge said the judicial branch can’t impose that condition on a member of the legislative branch, and the Michigan Court of Appeals agreed, although in a split decision.  

Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy says she’ll challenge the decision before the state Supreme Court.

Whatever the Supreme Court decides will help determine how prosecutors deal with elected officials who run afoul of the law. 

