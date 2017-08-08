WUOMFM

Prosecutors: Flint airport stabber celebrated 9/11 attacks

  • Amor Ftouhi
    Amor Ftouhi is indicted in connection with a June 21 attack on an airport security guard at Flint's Bishop International Airport
    Federal Bureau of Investigation

Federal prosecutors have told a judge that a Tunisian-born man who stabbed a police officer at a Michigan airport subscribes to Osama Bin Laden's ideology and celebrated the terrorist attacks on Sept. 11, 2001.

The assertions were made in a court filing against 49-year-old Amor Ftouhi of Montreal, Quebec.

Prosecutors are opposing a request from the federal defender representing Ftouhi for names, addresses, and telephone numbers of witnesses in the case. They say that it would risk "future cooperation of witnesses" and impact "their willingness to testify."

Defense attorneys say they need the information to adequately represent Ftouhi in the criminal case.

Lt. Jeff Neville was stabbed June 21 at Flint's Bishop International Airport. Ftouhi has been indicted on charges of committing an act of violence at an international airport and interfering with airport security.

Ftouhi indicted, could face life in prison for Flint airport knife attack

By Jul 5, 2017
steve carmody / Michigan Radio

The man accused of stabbing a police officer at the Flint airport last month now faces up to life in prison.

In a clear, confident voice, Amor Ftouhi said “Allahu Akbar” a half dozen times as he entered the federal courtroom for his arraignment. The only other times he spoke were to tell the judge he understood the charges against him.

Police officer injured in suspected Flint terrorist attack honored in 4th of July parade

By Jul 4, 2017
steve carmody / Michigan Radio

Tomorrow, the man charged in a suspected terrorist attack at Flint’s airport will be back in court.    

Today, the police officer stabbed in the incident rode in a Fourth of July parade in Fenton.

Just behind a Lake Fenton church group and a boy scout troop, Lt. Jeff Neville rode in a SUV, waving to the crowds and giving a thumbs up. He rode as part of a float honoring fallen police officers.

Montreal man charged in Flint airport stabbing not known for radical behavior, friends say

By Jun 22, 2017
The suspect in the Bishop International Airport stabbing, Amor Ftouhi.
FBI

Yesterday, a man with a 12-inch knife allegedly stabbed a police officer at Bishop International Airport in Flint. He also allegedly shouted out “God is great” in Arabic. The FBI says it’s investigating the attack as an act of terror. 

While bleeding from the neck, Lieutenant Jeff Neville wrestled with the attacker until he was restrained by other officers.

50-year-old Amor Ftouhi, of Canada, has been arrested.