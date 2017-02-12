Protest draws foes, fans to Planned Parenthood in Michigan

DETROIT (AP) - Critics and supporters of Planned Parenthood have squared off outside a Detroit clinic during a protest over federal funding for the group.

It was one of many rallies around Michigan on Saturday.

The Detroit event attracted more than 300 people. The crowds on both sides of Cass Avenue were dominated by Planned Parenthood supporters who chanted and held signs in favor of abortion rights and access to health care. President Donald Trump was also a target.

Republicans have talked about cutting off federal money to Planned Parenthood. Jill Byczek, a 59-year-old from suburban Detroit, says her life changed after attending the women's march in Washington. She says women are scared about threats to health care.

Planned Parenthood foes arrived early to get spots in front of the clinic. They recited the rosary prayer and held anti-abortion signs.