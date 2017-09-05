A psychiatrist’s tips for keeping college stress in check

Stateside's conversation with psychiatrist Dr. Farha Abbasi.

College campuses are filling up with students again, which means all the associated stress is returning to campuses too.

Dr. Farha Abbasi, a Michigan State University psychiatrist, joined Stateside today to explain what creates stress for today’s college students. She offers tips for students on how to handle the stress, and tips for parents on how best to help.

“Let me highlight the most integral and important piece of this,” Abbasi said, “It is about keeping the balance – finding that moderate point, living in moderation.”

Listen above.

Minding Michigan is Stateside’s ongoing series that examines mental health issues in our state.

