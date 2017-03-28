WUOMFM
Questioning whether or not to have a baby? You’re not alone.

  • Zak and Shira Rosen with their dog Rumi.
Among the big life questions we all face, this is one of the biggest: whether or not to have a baby. 

Detroit-based writer and radio producer Zak Rosen is good at telling stories. Now he and wife Shira Rosen are telling their own personal story in a new podcast called Pregnant Pause.

"Right now I can go and take a nap when I want to. I can read a book when I want to. I can take off for the weekend when I want to. You know, everything is going to be dedicated toward that kid," Zak Rosen says in the podcast. 

While Rosen questions things like losing alone time, his wife Shira knows she wants kids. Through their exploration the couple talks to friends, family, writers and scientists about becoming parents.

The first episode launched on March 17. There will be 8 episodes in total; each coming out on a Friday.

You can listen to Pregnant Pause here

(Subscribe to the Stateside podcast on iTunesGoogle Play, or with this RSS link)

