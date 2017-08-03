Raheel Siddiqui family and lawyer: Marine recruit’s death “not caused by any misconduct of his own”

Stateside's conversation with Masood Siddiqui, Ghazala Siddiqui, Sidra Siddiqui, and attorney Shiraz Khan.

Marine Gunnery Sergeant Joseph Felix will soon face a general court martial at Camp Lejeune, North Carolina.

The former drill instructor is facing charges including hazing and maltreatment — violations of military discipline — and drunk and disorderly conduct.

He is being tried for his alleged involvement in the March 2016 death of Marine recruit Raheel Siddiqui.

Raheel was a 20-year-old from Taylor, Michigan. He was a Muslim-American whose parents had immigrated from Pakistan to the United States in the 1990s.

After just 11 days of boot camp on Parris Island, Raheel Siddiqui died after a three-story fall in his barracks. A Marine report concluded that Raheel Siddiqui had committed suicide.

Stateside’s Cynthia Canty recently sat down with his father Masood Siddiqui, his mother Ghazala Siddiqui, sister Sidra Siddiqui, and the family's attorney Shiraz Khan. They vehemently disagree with the conclusion that their son and brother killed himself.

Listen above.

