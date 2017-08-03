WUOMFM
Related Program: 
Stateside

Raheel Siddiqui family and lawyer: Marine recruit’s death “not caused by any misconduct of his own”

By & 51 minutes ago

Raheel Siddiqui
Credit Courtesy of the Siddiqui family

Marine Gunnery Sergeant Joseph Felix will soon face a general court martial at Camp Lejeune, North Carolina.

The former drill instructor is facing charges including hazing and maltreatment — violations of military discipline — and drunk and disorderly conduct.

He is being tried for his alleged involvement in the March 2016 death of Marine recruit Raheel Siddiqui.

Raheel was a 20-year-old from Taylor, Michigan. He was a Muslim-American whose parents had immigrated from Pakistan to the United States in the 1990s.

After just 11 days of boot camp on Parris Island, Raheel Siddiqui died after a three-story fall in his barracks. A Marine report concluded that Raheel Siddiqui had committed suicide.

Stateside’s Cynthia Canty recently sat down with his father Masood Siddiqui, his mother Ghazala Siddiqui, sister Sidra Siddiqui, and the family's attorney Shiraz Khan. They vehemently disagree with the conclusion that their son and brother killed himself. 

Listen above.

(Subscribe to the Stateside podcast on iTunes, Google Play, or with this RSS link)

Tags: 
marines
suicide
Michigan Muslims
Raheel Siddiqui

Related Content

Marine recruit’s death shows “torture, abuse and suffering;” drill sergeant faces court martial

By & Apr 6, 2017
Raheel Siddiqui, a Pakistani-American Muslim from Taylor, was 11 days into his basic training with the United States Marine Corps on Parris Island in South Carolina when he died.
Courtesy of the Siddiqui family

“The physical evidence in this case tells the story of torture, abuse and suffering.”

That's the assertion of the lawyer representing the family of Raheel Siddiqui, a 20-year-old from Taylor who died while attending boot camp in South Carolina in March of 2016. According to the Marines, Siddiqui committed suicide by jumping 40 feet down a stairwell. 

His family is disputing those findings and now, his drill sergeant at Parris Island is facing charges.

Report of Marine trainee’s suicide "questionable," civil rights advocate says

By Sep 14, 2016
Dawud Walid told us that in his work in the civil rights field, "we're always skeptical about government investigating ... actions of its own members."
flickr user DVIDSHUB / http://j.mp/1SPGCl0

This week, the Council on American-Islamic Relations called for the Civil Rights Division of the Justice Department to launch an investigation in to Raheel Siddiqui's death. 

Siddiqui was a Pakistani-American Muslim who was 11 days into his basic training with the United States Marine Corps on Parris Island in South Carolina when he died. 

The Marines say the 20-year-old committed suicide by jumping 40 feet in a stairwell. Siddiqui's family says that's absolutely not the case. 

Marines respond to Rep. Dingell's inquiry into 20-year-old trainee's death

By Lev Facher Jun 8, 2016
Raheel Siddiqui, a Pakistani-American Muslim from Taylor, was 11 days into his basic training with the United States Marine Corps on Parris Island in South Carolina when he died.
Courtesy of the Siddiqui family

Congresswoman Debbie Dingell, D-Dearborn, has received a response to an inquiry submitted to the United States Marine Corps following the death of Private Raheel Siddiqui, a 20-year-old trainee from Taylor, Michigan who died on March 18 while at Parris Island, S.C., for basic training.

U.S. Rep. Dingell calls for accountability in Muslim Marine recruit’s death

By Sep 14, 2016
Raheel Siddiqui, a Pakistani-American Muslim from Taylor, was 11 days into his basic training with the United States Marine Corps on Parris Island in South Carolina when he died.
Courtesy of the Siddiqui family

The United States Marine Corps says a 20-year-old Taylor man committed suicide by jumping 40 feet in a stairwell. 

The family of Raheel Siddiqui says that's absolutely not the case.

Siddiqui was a Pakistani-American Muslim who was 11 days into his basic training on Parris Island in South Carolina when he died.