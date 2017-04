Stateside's conversation with musician Theo Katzman.

Theo Katzman is coming back to Ann Arbor for a one night open air concert featuring a few of the area’s beloved musicians. While Katzman is still the drummer and guitarist with the funk/fusion band Vulfpeck, he’s been promoting his latest solo album, "Heartbreak Hits."

Stateside caught up with Katzman on the road as he shared insight on his creative process.

