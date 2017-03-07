WUOMFM

Recall effort against Flint mayor faces crucial test

By 54 minutes ago
  • The Genesee County Board of Electors has rejected two previous attempts to recall Flint Mayor Karen Weaver (seated lower left).
    The Genesee County Board of Electors has rejected two previous attempts to recall Flint Mayor Karen Weaver (seated lower left).
    steve carmody / Michigan Radio

Tomorrow, the Genesee County Board of Electors will consider language in a recall petition against Flint Mayor Karen Weaver.

The recall is aimed at Weaver’s support for hiring a new garbage hauler. The company was later linked to a federal corruption investigation.

Weaver says she's not focusing on the latest attempt to recall her from office.

“The devil is busy and I can’t help what people do,” Weaver told reporters. “I just decided I have to keep focused on what I’m supposed to do as an elected official. People can do whatever they want to do.”

County elections officials have rejected two previous recall petitions against Weaver. 

She was elected Flint’s mayor in 2015. 

Tags: 
arthur woodson
weaver recall
Karen Weaver
flint mayor
rizzo
rizzo environmental services
corruption
flint garbage

Related Content

Activists start charity to help people struggling in Flint

By Apr 25, 2016
steve carmody / Michigan Radio

A group of Flint water activists is starting a new charity to help people not reached by government and other groups.

Organizer Lee Anne Walters says Community Development Organization’s first priority will be to help people who find they can’t pay medical bills tied to Flint’s lead tainted drinking water.

“It’s something that needs to be done. It’s a great need in the community. And so this is where we feel we fit best right now,” says Walters. 

Walters says their initial goal is to raise $1 million, though she admits the need is much greater.

Flint pastors complain about "dysfunction" at city hall

By Oct 3, 2016
steve carmody / Michigan Radio

Flint pastors says it’s time for an end to the city’s dysfunctional government.

Mayor Karen Weaver and a majority of the city council have spent months battling over city contracts and other issues. In protest, the city council recently decided not to vote on the mayor’s resolutions for 30 days.

Members of Flint’s Concerned Pastors for Social Action, who’ve supported Weaver in the past, say it’s time for the bickering to stop. The pastors held a news conference at city hall to express their frustration with the growing rift inside city hall.

Flint mayor getting some power back

By Jan 22, 2016
Steve Carmody / Michigan Radio

Flint’s mayor is getting more “authority” at city hall.

A state oversight board today approved a resolution giving the mayor the ability to hire and fire city department directors. That’s more authority than Flint’s mayor’s has had since the 2011 state takeover.    

Flint Mayor Karen Weaver was unable to attend Friday’s meeting. She hasn't been able to catch a flight from snowstorm-crippled Washington D.C.

Speaking over a phone during the meeting, Weaver thanked members of the Receivership Transition Advisory Board for supporting the resolution.

Independent investigation finds no evidence of unethical conduct by Flint's mayor

By Jun 13, 2016
steve carmody / Michigan Radio

An independent probe has found no evidence of unethical conduct by Flint Mayor Karen Weaver.

The allegations came from Flint’s former city administrator. Natasha Henderson claims she was fired, in part, for reporting that the mayor steered donations to the city into a fund Weaver controls.