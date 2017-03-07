Recall effort against Flint mayor faces crucial test

Tomorrow, the Genesee County Board of Electors will consider language in a recall petition against Flint Mayor Karen Weaver.

The recall is aimed at Weaver’s support for hiring a new garbage hauler. The company was later linked to a federal corruption investigation.

Weaver says she's not focusing on the latest attempt to recall her from office.

“The devil is busy and I can’t help what people do,” Weaver told reporters. “I just decided I have to keep focused on what I’m supposed to do as an elected official. People can do whatever they want to do.”

County elections officials have rejected two previous recall petitions against Weaver.

She was elected Flint’s mayor in 2015.