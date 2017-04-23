WUOMFM

Recall effort against Flint's mayor goes before a judge

A Genesee County judge is scheduled to hear arguments Monday concerning a recall petition targeting Flint’s mayor.

Flint Mayor Karen Weaver has been in office for a year and half.    

There have been several efforts to recall her from office. But so far only one has received the green light from the Genesee County Election Commission.

Last month, the commission approved the petition’s language saying Weaver should be ousted for her support for hiring a new city garbage hauler.   For a time last year, two different companies (Republic and Rizzo) rolled through Flint emptying people’s trash cans, as the mayor and city council battled over which company should get the contract. 

Eventually, the old company, Republic, kept the contract, though that was after the mayor’s pick (Rizzo) ended up being linked to a federal corruption probe.    

Recall organizers will have to collect roughly 6,000 signatures to put the recall on the ballot.

However first, the petition must survive the mayor’s legal challenge.

Recall effort against Flint mayor faces crucial test

By Mar 7, 2017
The Genesee County Board of Electors has rejected two previous attempts to recall Flint Mayor Karen Weaver (seated lower left).
steve carmody / Michigan Radio

Tomorrow, the Genesee County Board of Electors will consider language in a recall petition against Flint Mayor Karen Weaver.

The recall is aimed at Weaver’s support for hiring a new garbage hauler. The company was later linked to a federal corruption investigation.

Panel considers recall petition language against Flint's mayor

By Nov 27, 2016
steve carmody / Michigan Radio

This week, the Genesee County Election Board  will decide whether to approve language for a recall petition against Flint mayor Karen Weaver.

Organizer Alex Harris has run recall efforts against two previous Flint mayors, Woodrow Stanley and Don Williamson. Stanley was recalled.  Williamson stepped down before a recall vote.

Harris himself has run unsuccessfully for seats on the Flint city council and school board.  

Board approves recall petition language against Flint Mayor Karen Weaver

By Mar 8, 2017
steve carmody / Michigan Radio

A recall petition against Flint Mayor Karen Weaver cleared a major hurdle today.  

The Genesee County Board of Electors voted two to one to approve language for the recall petition.  The decision allows Weaver’s critics to begin collecting signatures.  

Organizer Arthur Woodson says people are upset with the way Mayor Weaver has been running city hall, much in the same way they were when they voted against her predecessor in 2015.

“The people spoke back then and it was because of the water.  And people are speaking again because of the water,” says Woodson.