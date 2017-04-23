Recall effort against Flint's mayor goes before a judge

A Genesee County judge is scheduled to hear arguments Monday concerning a recall petition targeting Flint’s mayor.

Flint Mayor Karen Weaver has been in office for a year and half.

There have been several efforts to recall her from office. But so far only one has received the green light from the Genesee County Election Commission.

Last month, the commission approved the petition’s language saying Weaver should be ousted for her support for hiring a new city garbage hauler. For a time last year, two different companies (Republic and Rizzo) rolled through Flint emptying people’s trash cans, as the mayor and city council battled over which company should get the contract.

Eventually, the old company, Republic, kept the contract, though that was after the mayor’s pick (Rizzo) ended up being linked to a federal corruption probe.

Recall organizers will have to collect roughly 6,000 signatures to put the recall on the ballot.

However first, the petition must survive the mayor’s legal challenge.