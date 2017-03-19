WUOMFM

Records: MSU Doctor didn't disclose USA Gymnastics investigation

12 minutes ago
  • Brooke Lemmen
    Michigan State University

EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) - Records show a Michigan State University doctor resigned in January after learning the school was considering her termination because she didn't disclose that USA Gymnastics was investigating Dr. Larry Nassar.

The Lansing State Journal reports  that documents obtained from Brooke Lemmen's personnel file through the Freedom of Information Act reveal she also removed patient records at Nassar's request.

Nassar was a Michigan State and USA Gymnastics sports doctor. He's charged with molesting gymnasts who came to him for treatments. Nassar has denied wrongdoing.

Lemmen's attorney, Aaron Kemp, told The Associated Press on Saturday that she removed gymnastics competition files to safeguard them from Nassar.

Kemp also says Lemmen never was told by Nassar or USA Gymnastics about sexual assault allegations in 2015. Instead, there were questions about his medical techniques.

brooke lemmen
Larry Nassar
gymnastics
USA Gymnastics
sexual assault
sexual abuse
Michigan State University
MSU

In sex abuse case, two sisters say they were pressured to see sports doctor

By Mar 8, 2017
James Thomas/flickr creative commons

Katie Payne lives in California now. She and her sister, Maureen Payne Baum, grew up in the Detroit area.

Their mom still lives there. And a few months ago, their mom was driving to work, listening to news on the radio, when a story came on. A US Olympic gymnastics and Michigan State University sports doctor was being accused of sexual abuse.

It was just 4 a.m. in California. But Payne’s mom called her anyway.

150 MSU faculty: We need an outside investigation in sex abuse case

By Mar 1, 2017
Flickr Creative Commons

Professor John Kerr wants to be really clear: It's not that he thinks MSU police aren't doing a great job, or that the administration has anything to hide in its effort to investigate Dr. Larry Nassar, a former professor and sports physician at the school.

It's just that Kerr, and at least another 150 faculty members at Michigan State University who signed a letter detailing their concerns, are worried it looks bad if the university essentially investigates itself in a massive criminal sexual abuse case.

MSU doctor faces 22 more felony charges

By & Feb 22, 2017
Dr. Larry Nassar.
Michigan Attorney General's office

A former sports medicine doctor for Michigan State University and the U.S. Olympics gymnastics team faces another 22 felony charges of sexually assaulting his patients.

Michigan Attorney General Bill Schuette announced the new charges today. He says five of the charges are related to victims who were younger than 13 years old.

“I cannot imagine the heartbreak, and the anger, and the heartache experienced by parents who took their child to a physician, seeking help, who then sexually assaulted their daughter,” Schuette said.

MSU president: No indication of larger problem with sexual assault in athletic department

By Feb 17, 2017
MSU President Lou Anna Simon / File photo / MSU

Michigan State University President Lou Anna Simon says a pair of sexual assault investigations are not signs of larger issues within the athletic department. 

She says sexual assault will not be tolerated, but added it’s not unique to MSU.

“To make it an MSU problem in the reporting, from my perspective, and not a society problem that also happens to be at MSU, it does a disservice to the university,” Simon said.  

TIMELINE: How the allegations against Larry Nassar unfolded

By , & Feb 19, 2017
Dr. Larry Nassar in his office.
From one of Nassar's YouTube videos

Dr. Larry Nassar, a former athletic doctor at Michigan State University and USA Gymnastics, is accused of assaulting a young girl under the age of 13 in his home. He has been ordered to stand trial. If convicted, Nassar faces up to life in prison.