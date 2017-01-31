WUOMFM
Refugee advocate: "I wish we had extreme vetting for [politicians] as much as we do for refugees"

  • Samaritas is the largest resettler of refugees in Michigan.
    Courtesy of Samaritas

The White House continues to insist that the President's executive orders on immigrants and refugees will make America safer.

The West Michigan group Samaritas begs to differ.

Samaritas is the largest resettler of refugees in Michigan and the fourth largest in the nation.

Chris Cavanaugh, resettlement program manager of Samaritas for West Michigan, joined Stateside to talk about the challenges that refugees are dealing with in the wake of President Trump's immigration orders.

Cavanaugh said Samaritas resettles between 900 and 1,200 refugees each year and the recent travel ban has been "kind of a bulldozer" to the organization. It's separated families and is a "detriment to some very vulnerable people." Cavanaugh also is not sure how the ban will make the country safer.

Listen to the full interview above to hear about the options refugees have while this ban is in place and a personal story about one of Cavanaugh's clients who's now unable to reunite with family after five years apart.

National security and the travel ban

By Jan 30, 2017

Yesterday I was talking to State Senator David Knezek of Dearborn Heights about a tax bill, when I decided to ask him what he thought of the president’s sudden order barring entry to this country from seven Muslim nations.

I would normally never ask a first-term state senator to comment on a foreign policy initiative by the president of the United States. But these are not normal times, and Dave Knezek is not just another state senator. He served two tours of duty in Iraq.

After Trump immigration order, Ann Arbor schools try to reassure families, students

By 10 hours ago
The Trump Administration's move to change immigration and travel policies for seven predominantly Muslim countries prompted Ann Arbor Public Schools Superintendent Jeanice Swift to contact the parents in her district.
Leslie Science and Nature Center / Flickr - http://j.mp/1SPGCl0

The Trump Administration's move to change immigration and travel policies for seven predominantly Muslim countries prompted Ann Arbor Public Schools Superintendent Jeanice Swift to contact the parents in her district.

Michigan resident held for nearly three hours at DTW. Officials seemed to have “no clear guidance"

By Jan 30, 2017
Protesters inside the McNamara Terminal at the Detroit Metro Airport. Thousands gathered there on Sunday to oppose President Trump's executive order on immigration.
Courtesy of Carey Swanson

President Trump continues to defend his immigration order that clamps a temporary ban on U.S. entry for travelers from seven majority-Muslim nations, and refugees from around the world. And he continues to insist it "is not a Muslim ban."

Despite the nationwide protests, the confusion and the mounting questions, Trump said "all is going well."

Lawyers who spent long hours trying to help travelers blindsided by the president's action beg to differ.

Jamil Khuja is one of those attorneys. He went to Detroit Metropolitan Airport (DTW) to help an Iranian green card holder who had been blocked from re-entering the country.

Does Governor Snyder approve of President Trump's ban on Muslims?

By & Jan 30, 2017

Thousands of protesters gathered yesterday at Detroit Metro Airport and in Dearborn, Hamtramck, Grand Rapids and Ann Arbor to demonstrate against President Donald Trump’s ban on immigrants from seven majority Muslim countries.

Trump’s executive order meant hours spent at Canadian border for Michigan couple

By 22 hours ago
Courtesy of Farah Al-khersan

Across the country, immigration lawyers flocked to airports and border crossings this weekend to help travelers stranded by President Trump’s executive order.

Not all of them, however, were able to offer their services.

Farah Al-khersan, an immigration attorney of West Bloomfield, was blocked from re-entering the United States when she and her husband tried to cross back over from Sarnia Friday night.

Detroit Metro swamped with protests against Trump immigration order

By Jan 30, 2017
Sarah Cwiek / Michigan Radio

Chanting slogans like “No ban, no wall!” and “Refugees are welcome here,” thousands of protesters jammed parts of Detroit Metro Airport Sunday evening.

It was yet another demonstration against President Trump’s executive order that bars arrivals of immigrants from seven majority-Muslim countries.

Michigan immigration attorney: “It’s hard to know what’s happening at the border”

By 22 hours ago
Lyse Messmer / Michigan Radio

President Trump today said he was right to ban people from seven Muslim-majority countries from entering the United States.