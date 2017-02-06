Refugees en route to Michigan on a “rollercoaster ride” amid uncertainty over Trump travel ban

Stateside's conversation with Chris Cavanaugh, director of the refugee resettlement program of Samaritas for West Michigan

Travelers from seven predominantly Muslim countries are enjoying tearful reunions with loved ones across the United States and the state of Michigan. This after a federal judge ruled against President Donald Trump’s temporary travel ban.

Airlines around the world allowed people to board flights as usual to the United States.

Trump, who says the goal is to keep terrorists from slipping into the country, is lashing out on Twitter.

Just cannot believe a judge would put our country in such peril. If something happens blame him and court system. People pouring in. Bad! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 5, 2017

Chris Cavanaugh, resettlement program manager of Samaritas for West Michigan, joined Stateside to explain how refugees and their families are dealing with the "rollercoaster ride" of uncertainty.

We spoke with Cavanaugh last week regarding the executive orders that put the travel ban into place. Now, as we know, a judge has reversed it.

"What we're hearing as a result of this weekend's actions by the courts is that the agencies overseas are working really, really hard to reschedule the people that were canceled, that were supposed to come this week and next week at the time the order was issued originally," he said. "I haven't seen anything rebooked for travel yet for our refugee families, but we're hopeful that it will be coming so that those that were canceled will be on their way here soon."

