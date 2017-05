Stateside's conversation with Howard Markel, University of Michigan medical historian and PBS Newshour contributor.

May 12 is International Nurse’s Day, and the 197th birthday of Florence Nightingale.

Stateside talked about Nightingale, one of the more famous healers, with Dr. Howard Markel, University of Michigan medical historian and PBS Newshour contributor.

Listen to the full conversation above about Florence Nightingale's impact on the profession of nursing.

(Subscribe to the Stateside podcast on iTunes, Google Play, or with this RSS link)