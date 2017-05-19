Renowned Detroit artist Charles McGee, 92, designs 11-story mural

Stateside's conversation with artist Charles McGee.

Painter Charles McGee is a Detroit icon whose art can be seen everywhere from the Detroit Institute of Art to the People Mover's Broadway station.

His latest work is a mural called “Unity” that is being painted on a new redevelopment by Bedrock, one of Dan Gilbert’s companies.

The 28 Grand building is at 28 West Grand River Avenue.

“Unity” will cover 11 stories on the building's north side. The mural is a black and white design that McGee’s fans will instantly recognize.

“The work comes out of, I guess you’d say, a philosophical kind of underpinning of togetherness,” McGee said. “I believe that nature put us all here with something that’s kind of unique to each individual.”

Stateside’s Lester Graham went to visit the Detroit icon and talk about his latest project. Listen above for the full interview.

