WUOMFM

Repairs from Macomb County sinkhole to take until Thanksgiving

By 2 hours ago
  • The sinkhole in Macomb County.
    Bryce Huffman / Michigan Radio

FRASER, Mich. (AP) - It likely will take until Thanksgiving to repair damage from a broken sewer line that caused a football field-sized sinkhole on Christmas Eve north of Detroit.

Macomb County Public Works chief Candice Miller said Tuesday that the cost of the work would be determined Monday when a contract is awarded. 

She previously estimated costs at more than $78 million. Miller made the remarks at a news conference to introduce two Michigan State Police robots that were then sent into three houses that had to be condemned to make a video inventory of the properties.

The robots are normally used by the bomb squad but were sent inside to ensure workers' safety. She said the information will be used to determine a fair offer to the homeowners.

Tags: 
sinkhole
macomb county

Related Content

Macomb will inspect 17 miles of sewer pipes connected to sinkhole

By Mar 1, 2017
The sinkhole in Macomb County.
Bryce Huffman / Michigan Radio

Macomb County will inspect the entire pipe system surrounding a collapsed sewer line that turned into a massive sinkhole Christmas Eve.

The inspection will use cameras and other technologies to examine 17 miles of pipe in the Macomb Interceptor Drainage District.

Macomb County Public Works Commissioner Candice Miller says doing a full inspection is the only way to know if there’s additional damage, and what the fixes might look like.

Fraser sinkhole might cost residents for a long time

By Bryce Huffman Feb 8, 2017
Fraser home falling into a sinkhole.
Bryce Huffman / Michigan Radio

Macomb County officials say Fraser-area residents may foot the bill to fix the sinkhole on 15 mile road.

The sinkhole that was discovered on Christmas Eve and forced 23 homes to be evacuated was caused by a collapsed sewage interceptor.

Repair costs are estimated to be about $80 million, according to county officials.

While the sinkhole wasn't the fault of any Macomb county residents, plans to fix the pipe include adding to their annual sewer costs for the next 25 years.

Snyder declares Macomb sinkhole emergency; families return to some homes next week

By Jan 6, 2017
Homes on Eberlein Rd. in Fraser were still restricted access on Friday. Most families displaced by the sinkhole should be able to move back next week.
Sarah Cwiek / Michigan Radio

Governor Snyder has declared a state of emergency for Macomb County, following a sewer collapse and sinkhole in Fraser on Christmas Eve.

The declaration should open up more state funding for fixing the sinkhole, which will likely run into the tens or even hundreds of millions of dollars.