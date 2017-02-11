WUOMFM

Report: 2016 state house election breaks record

By 3 minutes ago
  • steve carmody / Michigan Radio

A record amount of money was spent in 2016 on Michigan state House races.

The Michigan Campaign Finance Network combed through spending reports and other sources to determine $27 million was spent on House campaigns last year.   The previous record was $25.4 million in 2014. 

About 40% of the money was spent on just 12 state house races.  More than a million dollars was spent in seven individual races.

Executive Director Craig Mauger says all the money spent in 2016 didn’t change the balance of power at the state capitol.

“$27 million was spent on the battle for control in the State House and essentially nothing changed,” says Mauger.

Mauger says the Democratic and Republican Parties spent about the same.   He says more third party groups backing GOP candidates spent money on candidates last year than Democratic PACs.  But the Michigan Democratic State Central Committee was the big spender on TV ads, pumping $1.29 million dollars into the campaign. 

Election 2016
craig mauger
michigan campaign finance network

