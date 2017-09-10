WUOMFM

Report calls for action to reduce lead exposure

By 26 minutes ago
  • Steve Carmody / Michigan Radio

A new report calls for more aggressive action to reduce lead exposure, such as that seen in Flint children during the city’s water crisis.

The report by the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation and Pew Trust details 10 things that can be done to reduce children’s exposure to lead.

The recommendations include replacing lead pipes, cleaning up lead paint, reduce lead air emissions and improve testing of at-risk children.

Giridhar Mallya is a health policy expert.  He says it’s important to improve public access to lead data.

“So people can understand, whether they’re parents, physicians or local policymakers, how does the risk of lead exposure vary across our community and where should we target resources,” says Mallya.

Mallya says that’s a key missing piece that’s essential for communities to take action to limit lead exposure.

Tags: 
lead exposure
Flint water crisis
Robert Wood Johnson Foundation
pew trust

Related Content

Childhood lead exposure linked to lower IQ in adults across socioeconomic status

By Mar 28, 2017
New Zealand had some of the highest lead and gasoline levels anywhere in the world, which meant that the small town of about 150,000 people in the South Island that was studied, had higher than expected lead exposure levels.
Ronald Dueñas / Flickr - http://j.mp/1SPGCl0

Switching Flint to water from the Flint River had devastating effects for residents, particularly its children. 

Dr. Mona Hanna-Attisha first sounded that alarm in the summer of 2015. Her tests proved that after Flint switched the source of its drinking water, blood lead levels in Flint kids skyrocketed.

And that was later confirmed by a CDC analysis. It found that children who drank Flint water had a 50% higher risk of dangerously elevated blood lead levels than before the switch.

That analysis couldn't say exactly how many kids were affected, or what their futures hold.

A study published today in the Journal of the American Medical Association may hold some answers. Researchers from Duke University studied childhood lead exposure and adult outcomes.

Flint daycare, preschool aims to mitigate effects of lead exposure

By May 18, 2017
Children at Cummings Early Education Center play at a water table using bottled water
Jennifer Guerra / Michigan Radio

Every child who attends the Cummings Early Childhood Center in Flint lives in the city and was exposed to lead as a result of the Flint water crisis. That can have damaging effects on their development and growth. The Cummings daycare and preschool opened late last fall to help mitigate some of those effects on the youngest children. 

New registry will track everyone in Flint exposed to lead-tainted water

By Aug 1, 2017
water going into cup from faucet
Steve Carmody / Michigan Radio

It happened last December, in the final hours of the last Congress.

After a lot of heavy lifting by Michigan lawmakers on Capitol Hill, a federal aid package for Flint was finally passed.

Today, we've learned 14.4 million of the federal aid dollars from that package will go to Michigan State University to set up a registry of everyone exposed to the lead-tainted water in Flint. 